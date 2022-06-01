ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knighthood for top Tory who knifed Boris Johnson: Former attorney general becomes a sir in the wake of comments about Partygate scandal

By Daniel Martin Policy
 2 days ago

Former attorney general Jeremy Wright has been knighted – just days after plunging the knife into the Prime Minister.

Sir Jeremy broke cover on Monday to say that Partygate had caused ‘real and lasting damage’ to the Government’s authority.

And he said he had joined more than 30 Tory MPs to conclude ‘with regret’ that Boris Johnson should go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DQzNY_0fxSvINs00
Sir Jeremy Wright been made a knight bachelor as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours

Damehood despite travel chaos

Britain’s most senior transport mandarin has been made a dame – despite overseeing a series of delays to HS2.

Bernadette Kelly’s honour comes as thousands of holidaymakers face severe disruption at British airports.

Critics say the chaos could have been avoided had Department for Transport done far more to prop up the airline industry during the pandemic.

Despite this, the career civil servant, who became permanent secretary in 2017, has been made a Dame Commander of the Order of the Bath.

Labour transport spokesman Louise Haigh accused the DfT of being ‘missing in action’, calling on ministers to address the backlog in security checks for new staff and ‘chronic low-pay’.

‘They should show some responsibility, do their job, and take concrete steps to tackle the chaos growing on their watch,’ she said.

Dame Bernadette told MPs last month the high-speed rail link could still be extended to Leeds, even though this part of the project was cancelled. She said the Government remained ‘utterly committed’ to doing so but admitted how ‘remains undecided’.

Yet last night it emerged he had been made a knight bachelor as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Sir Jeremy was among six serving MPs who were recognised in the list.

And the DUP’s Arlene Foster, the first woman to become first minister in Northern Ireland, was made a dame.

Sir Jeremy, the MP for Kenilworth and Southam, served as attorney general under David Cameron and then as culture secretary under Theresa May. He received his knighthood for ‘political and public service’. On Monday he released a lengthy statement to say that while he could not be certain Mr Johnson lied to Parliament, he believed the Prime Minister had been ‘negligent’ in failing to ensure that the repeated assurances he gave that no rules had been broken were correct.

He said: ‘I have therefore, with regret, concluded that, for the good of this and future governments, the Prime Minister should resign.’

Conservative former culture secretary Maria Miller and Labour’s aid spokesman Nia Griffith were both made dames.

Former Labour minister Stephen Timms – who was stabbed at a constituency surgery 12 years ago – has been given a knighthood. He said: ‘I’m not sure I’m more deserving than one of my colleagues, but I’m pleased [with the knighthood] and my 93-year-old mother is pleased about it as well.’ Tory MP for Chatham and Aylesford Tracey Crouch, who was chairman of the fan-led review into English football, has been made a CBE, while fellow Conservatives Chris Skidmore, who represents Kingswood, and the former MP for St Ives, David Harris, have been made OBEs. Mr Skidmore said: ‘I’m grateful for the award for my continued work in higher education and the environment since leaving government.’

Dame Arlene, former leader of the DUP, said: ‘As a big royalist, it’s a huge honour to receive this damehood in the 70th year of Her Majesty’s reign.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MHeJI_0fxSvINs00
 On Monday, Sir Jeremy released a lengthy statement calling upon Boris Johnson to resign over Partygate

Businessman James Milne, who has given thousands to the Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrats parties, has also been given a knighthood for ‘services to business and to charity’.

Six UK Government officials who were on the ground during the chaotic evacuation of Afghanistan last August have been rewarded for their service.

Dr Martin Longden, formerly charge d’affaires of the UK Mission to Afghanistan in Doha, has been made Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George for services to British foreign policy. Three other officials were awarded an OBE and two more received an MBE.

It comes a week after MPs said Afghan allies and British soldiers were ‘utterly let down by deep failures of leadership’ in government during the evacuation of troops and personnel from Kabul.

Gong for author of ‘whitewash’ report

The author of a ‘whitewash’ report into the Greensill scandal involving David Cameron has been knighted.

Nigel Boardman, a former partner at law firm Slaughter and May, was given the award for services to the legal profession.

Last year he wrote a much-criticised report into the Greensill lobbying scandal, which gave Mr Cameron only a mild rebuke.

Charles Roxburgh, the second permanent secretary at the Treasury, who last year admitted holding nine meetings with Lex Greensill – the businessman at the heart of the controversy – has been made Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath for services to government.

Mr Cameron was accused of using his contacts as an ex-PM to lobby for Mr Greensill. He became an adviser to Greensill Capital and was given share options reportedly worth tens of millions of pounds.

He sent ‘multiple’ texts to Chancellor Rishi Sunak and ‘informally’ phoned two Treasury ministers, asking for the firm to be given the largest possible allocation of a government Covid loan.

The Independent

Boris Johnson booed as he arrives for Queen’s jubilee service at St Paul’s

Boris Johnson faces the task of persuading Conservative MPs he can still lead his party into the next general election, despite being booed by the crowd outside the Queen’s platinum jubilee service.In a new humiliation for the prime minister, desperately trying to stave off a no-confidence vote, he was met with a loud chorus of boos, jeers and whistles as he walked up the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral with his wife Carrie on Friday.BBC presenter Jane Hill noted that there was “substantial amount” of booing as Mr Johnson entered the cathedral, and the PM was also heckled as...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

No military dress for Harry at Jubilee: Proud war veteran prince does NOT wear ceremonial uniform at Trooping the Colour after being stripped of his beloved titles in wake of Megxit

Prince Harry has been pictured at Buckingham Palace in a smart dark suit - after having to give up his military titles and uniform after stepping down as a working Royal. Harry leaving the spotlight meant he was stripped of his honorary royal titles including Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.
POLITICS
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: An unspoken transition has begun

For raw symbolism this Jubilee weekend, it will be hard to beat the gold State Coach. This notoriously uncomfortable vehicle will be the ceremonial centrepiece of the climax of the Jubilee weekend - the pageant that will travel the coronation route from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace on Sunday. Weighing...
U.K.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: A snub for the Queen of celebrities: Buckingham Palace REJECTS Kim Kardashian's pleas to attend the Platinum Jubilee official party after reality star flew to London with boyfriend Pete Davidson for the celebrations

She may be the Queen of celebrities, but Kim Kardashian's dream of joining the official Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the UK have been dashed. Despite her best efforts, officials at Buckingham Palace have rejected her pleas to attend the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday. Representatives for the star,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Royal Family is 'risking reputational damage' by allowing Harry and Meghan to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, majority of Britons believe according to new poll​

The majority of people believe the Royal Family has risked reputational damage after Harry and Meghan attended the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations today, a poll has found. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, joined her husband Prince Harry, 37, and royals including William and Kate to watch...
U.K.
