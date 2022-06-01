ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida's red flag law, championed by Republicans, is taking guns from thousands of people

By Denise Royal, Leyla Santiago, Steve Contorno
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Twice a week from her courtroom, Florida 13th Circuit Court Judge Denise Pomponio decides who in Hillsborough County can no longer be trusted with a...

AtoZ
2d ago

repubs cannot take credit for this. it was because of Parkland and citizens rallied and marched to change our laws. David,Hogg put it together thru March for our Lives rallies across the nation. 2 million ppl showed up. let's let a teenage activist from Parkland take credit, not our do-nothing Florida legislation

Optimistic 1876
2d ago

Red flag law in florida since 2018 has protected law abiding Floridians and has taken the initiative to make sure that those that have no reason to have a gun don't. But also recognize that law a Biden Citizens have a right to protect them self. Thank you Govenor Desantis.....

Lynette Daniel
2d ago

Wonder what Desantis thinks about this. Now that it's been in the news, I'm sure he'll get involved( a little more publicity for him)

cltampa.com

Tampa officials will issue proclamation on gun violence, but won’t comment on ‘constitutional carry’

In downtown Tampa tonight, Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor is set to deliver a proclamation “honoring those affected by gun violence.”. The proclamation is a collection of whereas statements reminding people that survivors of gun violence should be honored along with those killed. It also cites statistics on gun violence, says TPD is working on it, and offers no real solutions for the violence.
TAMPA, FL
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Connecticut State
Texas State
Orlando, FL
Florida Government
CBS Miami

Florida 'Red-Flag' law eyed amid gun debate

TALLAHASSEE - As a national debate rages over gun laws after last month's mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, proponents of "red-flag" policies point to a Florida law as a model for states seeking to strip deadly weapons from people who could cause harm.The Florida law, which allows authorities to take guns from people found to pose a "significant danger" to themselves or others, has drawn pushback from Second Amendment advocates and some law-enforcement officials.But supporters say the law --- used thousands of times since the Republican-controlled Legislature approved it in 2018 --- has saved an untold number of...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami New Times

What the Federal Delta-8 THC Ruling Means for Florida

There's big news on the cannabis front. A recent ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has reaffirmed that Delta-8 THC was indeed legalized nationwide by the 2018 Farm Bill, which federally legalized hemp and other cannabis plants that contain extremely low concentrations of Delta-9 THC.
Grady Judd
Jared Moskowitz
Ron Desantis
Dan Crenshaw
cw34.com

12 new Florida specialty license plates unveiled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Twelve new specialty license plates will soon be available in Florida. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced the plates were being delivered to tax collector offices and license plate agencies across the state and shared sample photos of the 12 new plates.
FLORIDA STATE
#Gun Control#Guns#Gun Laws#Gun Safety#Politics State#Republicans#Ap
POLITICO

Florida wants pause in federal voting rights case

Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Good Morning, Good Morning— Lawyers for Florida as well as national Republican groups appear eager to slow the still-ongoing legal battle over Florida’s voting laws way, way down. Within You Without You— Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker back in late March blocked...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Veto list: Gov. DeSantis axes $250K for teacher recruitment in Duval, Miami-Dade, Orange counties

Teacher shortages in Florida grew by more than 67% between August 2020 and August 2021. Gov. Ron DeSantis used his veto pen to strike a one-time, $250,000 earmark for teacher recruitment in the 2022-23 state budget Thursday, canceling a third of the cost for a hiring program servicing high-need, low-income communities in Duval, Miami-Dade and Orange counties.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

DeSantis asks medical board to ban transgender healthcare

Transgender healthcare in Florida faced a double whammy from Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration Thursday. What's happening: State surgeon general Joseph Ladapo asked the state board regulating doctors to essentially ban transition-related care for transgender minors, according to a letter obtained by NBC News.Hours earlier, the state Agency for Health Care Administration released a 46-page report that would justify banning Medicaid coverage for transgender people of any age, claiming treatments for gender dysphoria like hormone replacement therapy, puberty blockers and surgeries are under-researched and ineffective.The agency said it will initiate a rule-making process for Medicaid's gender-affirming treatment coverage, with more information...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Nevada warms up to Ron DeSantis in ‘feeling thermometer’ poll

The Governor outperformed Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Pollsters continue to test Gov. Ron DeSantis’ name in questions far outside the Sunshine State, with a new Nevada poll the latest to offer encouragement to his supporters. Respondents were compelled to rate political figures on a...
NEVADA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida Democrats sense opportunity against Gov. Ron DeSantis over soaring housing costs

MIAMI (CNN) – Democrats in Florida, struggling to energize liberals while bleeding support among Latinos, have settled on a message to galvanize voters heading into the midterm elections: It’s too expensive here. Up and down the ballot, Democratic candidates have shifted their campaigns to focus on the soaring housing costs that are eating into the savings of retirees and workers and leaving poorer Floridians with fewer places to go. While inflation has put President Joe Biden’s party on defense in most of the country, Florida Democrats are on offense, drawing attention to historic rent hikes and blaming more than two decades...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Special Florida legislative session sought on gun issues

TALLAHASSEE - A Florida House Democrat on Wednesday launched a longshot effort to call a special legislative session to address gun-related issues after recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y. Rep. Joe Geller, D-Aventura, submitted a letter to Secretary of State Cord Byrd that was an initial step in seeking to call a special session. If 20 percent of the members of the Legislature submit written support for Geller's proposal, the House and Senate would then be polled about holding a special session. If 60 percent of the members of each chamber agree, a special session would be convened. Such efforts to force special sessions on other issues have failed in the past. Geller's letter called for addressing issues such as high-capacity rifle magazines, universal background checks and expanded "red flag" laws.
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

CNN

