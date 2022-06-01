ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Ukrainian villager: 'I'll never forgive Russians'

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN’s Matthew Chance joins a team of Ukrainian officials and police...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 6

Uncle Draza
3d ago

Doubt the families of the 14,000 innocent civilians killed by the Ukrainian government from 2014-2021 will forgive either.

Reply(2)
3
Donbass
3d ago

Any there is so many videos on TT that shows them truly welcoming Russian and Donbass soldiers. Where is it in western media ?

Reply
2
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine claims Russian troops left behind files revealing Putin’s plan to seize entire country

Ukraine officials claimed this week that Russian soldiers fleeing the country left behind important military files which suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin was planning to take over the entire country of Ukraine. On Wednesday, Oleksiy Sukhachev, director of Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) said in a translated statement...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ukrainian#Russians
Daily Mail

Russian separatist troops mutiny against Putin on video: Commander complains his men have been thrown into bloody fighting without food, equipment or medicine and despite suffering 'chronic illness'

Conscripted troops sent to fight for Russia in Ukraine have mutinied on camera, saying they have been sent to the frontlines without equipment, medicine or food. In footage posted on Telegram, the soldiers - who claimed to be from the 113th rifle regiment of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic - say they have been fighting for months in 'hunger and cold' without proper kit or medical care.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Washington Examiner

Russia to return 152 Ukrainians' bodies after accusing 'Nazis' of planting mines

Russia's Ministry of Defense pledged to return the bodies of 152 dead Ukrainian soldiers it claims were positioned on top of mines in the Azovstal steel plant. The dead bodies were placed over four mines in a refrigerated van rigged to detonate to tarnish Russia's reputation abroad, Kremlin officials alleged. The soldiers belonged to the Ukrainian Azov battalion, a group long highlighted for having Nazi ties, according to Russia.
MILITARY
BBC

Ukraine round-up: Russia's food war and dead soldiers abandoned

Russian forces have reached the outskirts of a key city in the Donbas region, Severodonetsk, which Ukraine says is under 24-hour a day bombardment as Russia attempts to take full control. But reports that Russia controls a vital arterial road south-west of the city are untrue, a Ukrainian official has...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian troops ‘launch hunt-to-kill missions’ to purge top Ukrainian officials in the east of the country as the Kremlin hails fresh advances

Murderous Russian troops have launched ‘hunt to kill’ missions to purge top Ukrainian officials in the east of the country. Regional leaders are said to be constantly on the move to avoid death squads reminiscent of the ‘Red Terror’ carried out by Bolsheviks after FirstWorld War according to the police chief in the Luhansk region of the Donbas.
MILITARY
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy