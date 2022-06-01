ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland County, OH

County is assessed penalty

By Times Gazette
Times Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Highland County Board of Commissioners announced that it has been assessed a penalty and interest from the Ohio Department of Taxation at its weekly Wednesday morning meeting. Jeff Duncan, board president, said the commissioners have had an ongoing issue with the Ohio Department of Taxation that the auditor’s...

www.timesgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
wnewsj.com

City plans water line relocation; council holds second reading on future members’ salaries

WILMINGTON — City officials will seek a loan to help relocate a water line. At Thursday’s meeting, council approved a resolution allowing Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker to apply for a Water Supply Revolving Account (WSRLA). According to the ordinance, this would be for “the construction of the water facilities” and to “maintain the functionality of its existing water facilities.”
WILMINGTON, OH
Times Gazette

Capital bill includes Highland Co. funding

The state’s new construction budget includes $750,000 to improve radio communication for law enforcement and first responders in Highland County, state Rep. Shane Wilkin announced Thursday. The funding will be used to build an additional Multi-Agency Radio Communications System (MARCS) tower to improve communication. Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) said Highland County...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Times Gazette

Meeting number six of the year was successfully completed on June 1 for the Marshall Stockmen 4-H Club. The meeting was set through zoom with 11 members present plus a special guest, Danielle Combs, 4-H youth development educator of Highland County. The meeting was called to order by President Sophie Young. The Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge were said in opening ceremonies and then the club went into “share time” where the members discussed their achievements and goals they have met since the last meeting. In old business the club discussed the county tag-in, skillathon, summer judging, and entry day. New business included the next meeting being held on June 16 at the Marshall gym where members will be practicing beef, goat and poultry skillathon kits. Members should have their T-shirt designs by the next meeting.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

A work in progress

For the last several years Greenfield’s Old Burying Ground, the cemetery that sits behind Traveller’s Rest on the east side of the town, has been getting some help with restoration and upkeep by local individuals who just want to make sure lives are honored and history is preserved.
GREENFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Highland County, OH
Government
County
Highland County, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio superintendent resigns less than 1 month on the job

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The leader of Ohio’s Department of Education resigned Friday from his position less than a month after taking it, according to the state board of education president. State Superintendent Stephen Dackin took the position May 10 and previously served as superintendent at Columbus State Community College and Reynoldsburg City Schools. Gov. […]
OHIO STATE
Times Gazette

Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. S.R. 138/247 Resurfacing — A project to resurface parts of S.R. 138 and S.R. 247 began April 12. The work area will be on S.R. 138 between Elm Street and the intersection with U.S. Route 62, and on S.R. 247 between the Adams County line and the city of Hillsboro. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with traffic maintained in one lane using flaggers as needed. The estimated completion date is fall 2022.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Adena Urgent Care – Bridge Street now open

A vision to expand Urgent Care access on Chillicothe’s north side became a reality this week with the official opening of Adena Urgent Care – Bridge Street. “This vision started pre-COVID,” said Adena President and CEO Jeff Graham during a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “The pandemic interrupted that timeline, but now here we are on a beautiful day that is fitting for this beautiful facility.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Plumbing
sciotovalleyguardian.com

ODOT announces three new road projects in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced three new road projects in Ross County this week. According to ODOT, route 207 between Dodd Road and Westfall Road will be closed for the next 21 days as crews work to replace a culvert. Traffic during the construction will be detoured, officials say, via route 138, route 35, and route 104.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
wnewsj.com

Sentences from Clinton County Municipal Court

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
cwcolumbus.com

Some counties in Ohio starting to require mask mandates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some counties in Ohio are now starting to re-implement mask mandates as transmission rates start to increase. "So, I am just cautious when I go into stores or go to larger events, I usually wear my mask," Megan Luna said. Megan Luna is now putting...
wnewsj.com

Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Fiber optics expanding in Hillsboro

Horizon announces Thursday that it is continuing to expand its regional state-of-the-art fiber-optic network to residents and businesses in Hillsboro. This Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) expansion includes nearly 42 miles of new fiber, passing 2,840 homes and businesses in the area. The latest in a long list of connected community initiatives, Hillsboro...
HILLSBORO, OH
WHIO Dayton

Sobriety checkpoint to take place in Butler County Friday

BUTLER COUNTY — The Butler County OVI Force will be setting up a checkpoint tomorrow. The task force will set up the OVI, or “Operating a Vehicle Impaired”, checkpoint. The time and location of the checkpoint will be released the day of. We will update this story...

Comments / 0

Community Policy