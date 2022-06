The “sanctuary cities” bill that was passed during this year’s legislative session is causing issues for some municipalities — including Wichita. Soon to become a state law, the bill also says municipal ID cards cannot be used as a valid form of state identification. That has stalled the city of Wichita’s plans to create a municipal ID program to assist those who don’t have state-issued identification.

