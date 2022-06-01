Cops ‘Cover the Cruiser’ for Special Olympics NC

Christopher Patrick Kaeberlein, “Chris”, 51, of Franklinton, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday afternoon, May 18, 2022, at his home. Chris was born September 12, 1970, in Erie, Pennsylvania, the eldest son of Fred Patrick Kaeberlein and Patricia Anne Szklenski. He graduated from Strong Vincent High School as Class Valedictorian in 1988 and went on to receive his Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering from Penn State University. Upon receiving his degree, Chris entered the Software Engineering and Information Technology (IT) industries, where he became well-respected in the field with former employers such as GlaxoSmithKline, PPD, and Fidelity Investments. Most recently, Chris worked as an Agile Development Director for EBSCO Information Services. He thrived in helping his teams and coworkers solve problems and develop software applications and products, to promote greater business success.

