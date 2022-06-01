ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Cops ‘Cover the Cruiser’ for Special Olympics NC

The Wake Forest Police Department is inviting residents to “Cover the Cruiser” to raise money for Special Olympics in North Carolina (SONC). On Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wake Forest Police officers will be at the Wake...

Obituaries

Christopher Patrick Kaeberlein, “Chris”, 51, of Franklinton, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday afternoon, May 18, 2022, at his home. Chris was born September 12, 1970, in Erie, Pennsylvania, the eldest son of Fred Patrick Kaeberlein and Patricia Anne Szklenski. He graduated from Strong Vincent High School as Class Valedictorian in 1988 and went on to receive his Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering from Penn State University. Upon receiving his degree, Chris entered the Software Engineering and Information Technology (IT) industries, where he became well-respected in the field with former employers such as GlaxoSmithKline, PPD, and Fidelity Investments. Most recently, Chris worked as an Agile Development Director for EBSCO Information Services. He thrived in helping his teams and coworkers solve problems and develop software applications and products, to promote greater business success.
WAKE FOREST, NC
This and that

The Ailey Young House on North White Street is being painted yellow! Dianne Laws, born and raised in Wake Forest, remembered it was yellow when she first saw it. The reconstruction/renovation of the old saddlebag house that Ailey Young bought and where the Young family lived for years is about complete and one final step is paint. A historic paint expert determined samples from the house showed it painted yellow with a linseed oil paint.
WAKE FOREST, NC
40th Flag Raising to honor the Wadford brothers

On Monday, June 6, at 11 a.m., the Town of Wake Forest and several local veterans’ organizations will continue their monthly flag-raising ceremonies in Town Hall’s Centennial Plaza, 301 S. Brooks St. The 40th Wake Forest Memorial Flag-Raising Ceremony will honor brothers William and Albert Wadford, both of whom served their nation in the US Army.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Flaherty Fitness Court to be dedicated

Court is first in the Triangle, built with help from a grant. The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Department will unveil its new outdoor Fitness Court at Flaherty Park during a special grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 11, at 10 a.m. The occasion will include a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony, brief remarks by Mayor Vivian Jones and other Town officials, demonstrations by Camp Gladiator instructors, PRCR giveaways, and more.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Sports
Summer at Tri-Area: Open House on Saturday, June 4

It continues to be a busy time at the pantry. In June, we served 1,252 families; 3,127 individuals. 12% of these families are first-time visitors. We are grateful for the generous support of our community, which enables us to provide each family with 100 pounds of food each month. Thank...
WAKE FOREST, NC
WF Aquatic Center opened for the summer on May 28

Holding Park Aquatic Center (HPAC), 133 W. Owen Ave., opened for the summer season Saturday, May 28, at 9 a.m. To view the 2022 daily operating schedule, visit https://bit.ly/HoldingParkAquaticCenter. Daily admission fees for Wake Forest residents are $1 for children ages 2 and under; $4 for children ages 3-13; and...
WAKE FOREST, NC
Taste of Music Festival on Friendship Chapel Road June 11

The Taste of Music Festival will take place on Saturday, June 11, at 237 Friendship Chapel Road on the field adjacent to Friendship Chapel Baptist Church. This event will boast a day of great music and family entertainment, food, and retail items from vendors. There will be performances from Eugene Taylor Drum Prophet, Jazz Xpressions featuring Lydia Salett Dudley, Violinist Eric Taylor, Grammy-nominated gospel artist Luther Barnes and the Sunset Jubilaires, and a DJ for line dancing or just sitting back enjoying the tunes and strolling down memory lane.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Tickets for Malpass Brothers go on sale June 8

The Malpass Brothers will take to the stage at the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre for the Arts on Saturday, July 23, at 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 8, at 10 a.m. Reserved seats range in price from $20-$30 and can be purchased online with a Visa,...
WAKE FOREST, NC

