Jack White Reveals What He Listens To While Working On A New Record

Jack White shared some insight into his music-making process ahead of the release of his latest album. Before taking the stage at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 1, the musician stopped by to talk with ALT 98.7 FM's Booker and Stryker . White is gearing up for the release of his second full-length album Entering Heaven Alive which will arrive on July 22.

This is the follow-up to the first album Fear of Dawn , which was the musician's first full-length collection in over four years when it arrived on April 8. When asked why he decided to wait months between the releases instead of making a double album, White explained, "The main reason was the vinyl production. It was impossible to produce that much vinyl for two albums and have them come out on the same day." He then revealed that he initially "wanted them to come out on the same day." Booker and Stryker also asked the Third Man Records co-founder about his musical inspirations, which prompted White to share a quirky fact about his creative process.

"The bad news about me, if you live with me or have to ride in a car with me while I'm working on a record is I can't listen to anything but what I'm working on," he shockingly revealed. "I cannot listen to other music or other people's records. I don't want to emulate anything else. I don't want to even think about emulating or copying anything else."

To celebrate the two new albums, White is continuing his The Supply Chain Issues Tour over the summer. The tour will conclude on August 29 in Kansas City, Missouri.