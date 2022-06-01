ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jack White Reveals What He Listens To While Working On A New Record

By Rebekah Gonzalez
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40632x_0fxSrxH900

Jack White shared some insight into his music-making process ahead of the release of his latest album. Before taking the stage at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 1, the musician stopped by to talk with ALT 98.7 FM's Booker and Stryker . White is gearing up for the release of his second full-length album Entering Heaven Alive which will arrive on July 22.

This is the follow-up to the first album Fear of Dawn , which was the musician's first full-length collection in over four years when it arrived on April 8. When asked why he decided to wait months between the releases instead of making a double album, White explained, "The main reason was the vinyl production. It was impossible to produce that much vinyl for two albums and have them come out on the same day." He then revealed that he initially "wanted them to come out on the same day." Booker and Stryker also asked the Third Man Records co-founder about his musical inspirations, which prompted White to share a quirky fact about his creative process.

"The bad news about me, if you live with me or have to ride in a car with me while I'm working on a record is I can't listen to anything but what I'm working on," he shockingly revealed. "I cannot listen to other music or other people's records. I don't want to emulate anything else. I don't want to even think about emulating or copying anything else."

To celebrate the two new albums, White is continuing his The Supply Chain Issues Tour over the summer. The tour will conclude on August 29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Doja Cat shares glitzy visuals for ‘Elvis’ soundtrack contribution ‘Vegas’

Doja Cat has shared the video for her new track ‘Vegas’, which she recorded for the soundtrack of Baz Luhrmann’s new Elvis Presley biopic. The footage, which you can see below, features a cameo by Shonka Dukureh, the singer and actress who plays early rock n roll pioneer Big Mama Thornton in Luhrmann’s Elvis. Thornton’s original version of ‘Hound Dog’ is incorporated into Doja Cat’s new track, and was famously re-recorded by Presley to huge success.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Confront the Climate Catastrophe on First Song in Nine Years ‘Spitting Off the Edge of the World’

Click here to read the full article. Yeah Yeah Yeahs are back with their first new song in nearly a decade, “Spitting Off the Edge of the World,” the first offering from their upcoming album, Cool It Down, out Sept. 30 via Secretly Canadian. “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” is a smoldering cut that finds Karen O sharing vocal duties with Perfume Genius, their voices combining as the song builds to a massive peak filled with crashing drums and keening guitar riffs. The track — produced by TV on the Radio’s Dave Sitek — also arrives with a music...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
Missouri State
SFGate

Red Hot Chili Peppers Drop Groove-Laden Japan-Only Track ‘Nerve Flip’

Red Hot Chili Peppers are delivering more music to fans with the drop of the funky track “Nerve Flip,” originally a Japanese bonus release from the California natives’ latest full-length studio album, Unlimited Love. In true Chili Peppers fashion, the ambling song overflows with esoteric imagery and...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Artist Mick Jagger Said ‘Outperformed Everyone’

Mick Jagger is the mega-successful artist whose place of relevance within the music industry has been undeniable for the past six decades. Needless to say, he first came to prominence back in the 1960s as part of The Rolling Stones. Not surprisingly, given his experience, he has an uncanny ability to predict who among upcoming artists would likely achieve success. No matter the genre — country, pop, rap, reggae or whatever it might be — he has had an innate feeling for quality music.
MUSIC
E! News

Mama June Marries Boyfriend Justin Stroud After Less Than a Year of Dating

Watch: Mama June Admits Being Skinny Didn't Solve Her Problems. She's been a mama for a while, and now she's a Mrs.!. June "Mama June" Shannon wed boyfriend Justin Stroud during a courthouse ceremony in Georgia on March 23, a deputy clerk for the Wilkinson County court office confirms to E! News. Just five months, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum, 42, was seen getting cozy with the tattoo artist, 34, during an outing in Los Angeles.
WILKINSON COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack White
Rolling Stone

Watch Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Perform Zeppelin’s ‘Rock and Roll’ at 2022 Tour Launch

Click here to read the full article. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss kicked off their 2022 Raise the Roof tour Wednesday night at the Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center in Canandaigua, New York. It was their first extended set together since the conclusion of the Raising Sand tour in 2009, and they made up for lost time with an long set featuring tunes from both of their collaborative albums like “Rich Woman,” “Fortune Teller,” “Gone Gone Gone,” and “Can’t Let Go.” Early in the night, they broke out a rearranged rendition of Led Zeppelin’s “Rock and Roll” that marked their first...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Stereogum

Johnny Depp Joins Jeff Beck Onstage, Appears In Paul McCartney’s Tour Visuals

Jeff Beck teamed with Johnny Depp on a cover of John Lennon’s “Isolation” back in peak-lockdown 2020, and it seems they are still tight following Depp’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. As The Hollywood Reporter points out, Depp made a surprise guest appearance Sunday at Beck’s concert in Sheffield, UK, two days after closing arguments at the trial wrapped up. They performed “Isolation” as well as covers of Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing” and Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On.”
MUSIC
Variety

‘Ghostbusters’ Songwriter and Legendary R&B Artist Ray Parker Jr. Gets Documentary Treatment in ‘Who You Gonna Call?’

Click here to read the full article. Ray Parker Jr., the R&B star and singer-songwriter best known for the theme from “Ghostbusters,” gets the documentary treatment in “Who You Gonna Call?,” from Sony Pictures Entertainment, which premieres on digital platforms on June 7 — watch the trailer below. As the documentary shows, there’s much more to Parker’s career than that theme song: He had many R&B hits under his own name and as leader of the group Raydio, and in his mid-teens became an in-demand session guitarist, particularly with Motown acts, like Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, the Temptations and especially Stevie...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Other Music#Booker Stryker#Bookerandstryker
Floor8

Doja Cat releases music video for Vegas soundtrack from Elvis movie

Multi Grammy-winning artist, Doja Cat released the music video for her song Vegas, which she recorded for the soundtrack of Baz Luhrmann’s new Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis. The footage, which you can see below, features a cameo by Shonka Dukureh, the singer and actress who plays early rock n roll pioneer Big Mama Thornton in Luhrmann’s Elvis. Thornton’s original version of Hound Dog is incorporated into Doja Cat’s new track and was famously re-recorded by Presley to huge success.
MUSIC
The Associated Press

Alan White, longtime drummer for prog rock’s Yes, dead at 72

SEATTLE (AP) — Alan White, the longtime drummer for progressive rock pioneers Yes who also played on projects with John Lennon and George Harrison, has died. He was 72. White’s death was announced on his Facebook page by his family. The post said he died at his Seattle-area home Thursday after a brief illness. Just days earlier Yes had announced that due to health issues White would not take part in the band’s upcoming tour of the United Kingdom to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic album “Close to the Edge.”
SEATTLE, WA
Rolling Stone

The Greatest Singer on Earth Is a Double-Yellow Headed Amazon Parrot

Click here to read the full article. Every once in a great while, there comes a talent so mind-blowing that it warps the fabric of human history, inspiring generations of enviers and imitators. Freddie Mercury was such a talent; so were the Beatles. And so is Tico, an 18-year-old double yellow-headed Amazon parrot who sings classic rock covers on TikTok. With his dad Frank Maglio, Tico has made a career out of riffing on such classics as “Free Bird” and “Psycho Killer.” He started out on YouTube, but has since carved out an impressive audience on TikTok, winning almost 46,000 followers...
PETS
People

Pink Floyd Joins TikTok on 50th Anniversary of First The Dark Side of the Moon Recording Session

The legendary English progressive rock band (made up of founding members Nick Mason, Roger Waters, and the late Syd Barrett and Richard Wright, as well as David Gilmour, who joined in 1967) launched an account May 30 on the video platform — on the 50th anniversary of the first-ever recording session for their signature album, 1973's The Dark Side of the Moon.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Guitar World Magazine

The B.C. Rich x Stranger Things Warlock is this year's gnarliest guitar collab

The Netflix-approved limited-edition arrives in Relic Crackle or Liquid Black, and features a Hellfire Club-embossed neck plate and Stranger Things logo-adorned control cavity cover. Last week, B.C. Rich posted a. (opens in new tab) , which hinted at the imminent arrival of an appropriately-themed electric guitar model. Now, following the...
MUSIC
People

Kim Petras Covers Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' Amid the 1985 Hit's Stranger Things Resurgence

C'mon baby, c'mon darling; Let Kim Petras steal this moment from Stranger Things now. Pride month is officially here, and Petras has released an electro-pop cover of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)" in celebration for Amazon Music's global playlist Proud — coincidentally as the 1985 hit gains a resurgence in fanfare following a placement in Stranger Things Season 4.
MOVIES
Variety

Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ Streams Soar 8,000% Thanks to ‘Stranger Things’

Click here to read the full article. It’s entirely possible that in the fifth decade of her career, Kate Bush is enjoying bigger global popularity than ever before — particularly in the United States — thanks to the use of her 1985 classic “Running Up That Hill” as a pivotal plot device in the fourth season of “Stranger Things.” While the reclusive singer has long enjoyed superstar status in her native England, has collaborated with artists from Prince to Peter Gabriel and has written and recorded such well-known songs as “Wuthering Heights,” “This Woman’s Work” (made famous when covered in 1996...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: U2

The Irish rock band U2 is one of the largest names in rock ‘n’ roll and was originally known for its post-punk appeal. The band’s sound has developed over the near 50-years they have been around, yet their ability to produce meaningful anthems and ballads remains. The type that fills stadiums but still touches the individual person.
ROCK MUSIC
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

156K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy