Wake Forest, NC

‘They took a giant step’

wakeforestgazette.com
 2 days ago

Wake Electric began operations with three employees in WF’s Town Hall. (This series of three articles was first published in 1984 and the dates in the article are based on 1984.) It had been almost sixty years since people in North Carolina’s cities and towns began to get...

wakeforestgazette.com

wakeforestgazette.com

Obituaries

Christopher Patrick Kaeberlein, “Chris”, 51, of Franklinton, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday afternoon, May 18, 2022, at his home. Chris was born September 12, 1970, in Erie, Pennsylvania, the eldest son of Fred Patrick Kaeberlein and Patricia Anne Szklenski. He graduated from Strong Vincent High School as Class Valedictorian in 1988 and went on to receive his Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering from Penn State University. Upon receiving his degree, Chris entered the Software Engineering and Information Technology (IT) industries, where he became well-respected in the field with former employers such as GlaxoSmithKline, PPD, and Fidelity Investments. Most recently, Chris worked as an Agile Development Director for EBSCO Information Services. He thrived in helping his teams and coworkers solve problems and develop software applications and products, to promote greater business success.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: Chef & the Farmer temporarily closing, will be reinvented (June 3, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — Award-winning chef Vivian Howard announced this week that after 16 years of business (opened in 2006 in Kinston), Chef & the Farmer will temporarily close beginning June 5. Howard said it is time to renovate and re-envision what they do. They will be closed this summer to work on a refreshed concept, one that suits eastern North Carolina in 2022, according to Howard.
RALEIGH, NC
WSOC Charlotte

All aboard: Kids can ride Amtrak for $5 in NC this summer

CHARLOTTE — Looking for a summertime adventure with your family? N.C. By Train is offering a special $5 kids fare to travel the rails from Charlotte to Raleigh all summer. Stops along the corridor include High Point, Greensboro, Burlington, Durham, Cary and Raleigh. Through Aug. 31, travelers can book...
CHARLOTTE, NC
State
North Carolina State
Wake Forest, NC
Business
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Youngsville, NC
State
Alabama State
wakeforestgazette.com

Cops ‘Cover the Cruiser’ for Special Olympics NC

The Wake Forest Police Department is inviting residents to “Cover the Cruiser” to raise money for Special Olympics in North Carolina (SONC). On Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wake Forest Police officers will be at the Wake Forest Sam’s Club, 11460 Royall Cotton Road, selling “Cover the Cruiser” stickers for $5 each. Anyone who purchases one or more stickers can write their name on the sticker(s), with the goal of completely covering a WFPD ‘cruiser.’
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL News

Duke University Hospital's violence intervention program set to begin in July

Durham, N.C. — Duke University Hospital revealed new details Friday on an initiative aimed at addressing violent crime in Durham. Duke's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lisa Pickett said the hospital-based violence intervention program will start on July 1. Duke has partnered with a group called Bull City United, which...
petproductnews.com

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming Expands Presence in North Carolina

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, a specialty pet retail and groomer with more than 200 locations across the U.S., is celebrating the opening of its seventh Triangle Township location in Durham, N.C., with a week-long grand opening celebration beginning June 4. Combining the extensive business experience of owner Feng Wang...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Deadly crash closes NC 98 in Durham

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The State Highway Patrol said a person was killed Friday morning in a crash on N.C. Highway 98 near Near Dunlee Falls Road. Reporter: Nia...
DURHAM, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Raleigh-to-Richmond rail line gets a $58 million boost from the feds

Development of a high-speed rail line connecting Raleigh, North Carolina, to Richmond, Virginia, has been in the works for more than a decade, but the project is picking up the pace. The federal government is putting another $58 million to continue work on the route connecting the two capital cities.
RALEIGH, NC
carolinajournal.com

Longtime N.C. Rep. Grier Martin resigning from office

Martin was first elected to the 34th District in the House in 2004 after defeating incumbent Republican Don Munford. He was scheduled to face off in the November General Election against Republican candidate Ashley Seshul. Longtime N.C. Rep. Grier Martin, D-Wake, is resigning from office effective July 8. The announcement...
chapelboro.com

CVS Pharmacy Location at 137 East Franklin Street Set to Close

A CVS Pharmacy location in downtown Chapel Hill is closing its doors in the coming weeks. The national retail company and drugstore is sharing alerts with customers using the pharmacy at 137 East Franklin Street, saying it will officially close for business on Thursday, June 16. CVS Pharmacy occupies the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WCNC

State data: One NC county seeing high spread of COVID-19 again, cases climb again

RALEIGH, N.C. — About 5,000 more cases of COVID-19 were reported this week in North Carolina, along with a slight increase in hospital admissions. Data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) revealed 28,369 cases were reported on June 1. The previous week, nearly 24,000 cases were reported. Additionally, this week saw 734 COVID hospital admissions, up from 643 last week.
CHARLOTTE, NC

