LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Say hello to the newest babies at the Louisville Zoo. The Louisville Zoo is welcoming three Canada Lynx kittens and four Bennett’s wallaby joeys. The lynx Matilda will care for her kittens in a box that guests can watch, and people will know how many boys and girls there are in a couple weeks when they will be examined. The zoo said they don’t want to disrupt the “bonding process.”

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO