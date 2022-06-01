ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Biden-backed Democrat defeated by progressive in Oregon primary

By Gregory Krieg
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Jamie McLeod-Skinner will win the Democratic nomination in Oregon's 5th Congressional District, CNN projects, ousting seven-term Rep. Kurt Schrader in a rebuke to national Democrats, including President Joe...

David Moorefield
2d ago

Doesn't matter who is the Democratic candidate, as long as they are defeated in the general elections. All "progressives" need to be removed from offices around the country and returned to their favorite liberal think tank where they can debate how terrible is America. 🇺🇸

MAC28
2d ago

It's very important that the Republicans get the independent vote. Christine Drazan is much better than anything that Democrats have to offer.

Norma Wright
2d ago

sounds like he did the right thing to keep big government at bay. this other person will be Oregon's downfall. another California in their future.

