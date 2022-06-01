ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Kyler Murray Joins Cardinals Offense at OTAs; 'Looks Like he's Been Working Hard'

By Alex Weiner
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XkvLF_0fxSqc5l00

Kyler Murray led the Arizona Cardinals on the practice field Wednesday at OTAs.

The Arizona Cardinals had a nearly complete offense to start the second session of voluntary OTAs led by quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray did not participate during open practice last week, but took the field for stretching and drills Wednesday.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum told reporters Murray also led a film session of 7-on-7s right after practice.

"It was good to have him, and we've been in constant communication," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after practice. "So, we'll just kind of take it one day at a time."

Kingsbury said Murray looked strong on Wednesday, that Cardinals strength coach Buddy Morris has been in communication with the quarterback's trainer in Dallas.

"We knew what he's been doing, but he looks like he's been working hard," Kingsbury added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M5nmL_0fxSqc5l00

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Murray is seeking a contract extension this offseason, but the Cardinals did not anticipate a holdout situation. Murray confirmed that by showing up Wednesday and spending time with his old and new teammates.

Kingsbury said he knew Murray was going to participate.

Wide receiver Rondale Moore said Wednesday was exciting to have Murray on the field and Kingsbury calling the plays.

For Kingsbury, seeing Murray and several other starters like wide receiver Hollywood Brown, tackles D.J. Humphries and Beachum plus running back James Conner back on the field for a normal day of OTAs painted a picture of what the offense will look like.

"That's been fantastic," Kingsbury said.

"I mean, the work we've gotten has been better than what we've had the last few years. We've been able to really tweak some different things offensively, defensively, put in some more ideas, instead of just getting to training camp and seeing it for the first time. So to be able to actually see it on the grass, some of that stuff has been a lot of fun."

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and center Rodney Hudson were the two Cardinals projected starters who were not on the field during the open part of practice Wednesday.

The Cardinals have two more days of OTAs this week on Thursday and Friday, while their next sessions are June 6-9 followed by the mandatory minicamp June 14-16.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dianna Russini Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Telling Admission

Following his victory in Capital One's The Match on Wednesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made some interesting remarks about his future in the NFL. "Tommy [Tom Brady] obviously set the bar so high with playing for so many years, but I can definitely see the end coming," Rodgers said.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Myles Garrett Makes His Opinion On Deshaun Watson Very Clear

The Cleveland Browns' trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson was a controversial one given his current legal challenges. But what does Watson's new teammate, Pro Bowl pass rusher Myles Garrett, think about the situation?. Speaking to the media this week, Garrett would not comment on the allegations against Watson. But he...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Sean McVay reacts to Aaron Donald retirement comments

Aaron Donald’s latest comments about his contract situation may be worrying to Los Angeles Rams fans, but the organization itself appears quite relaxed. Rams coach Sean McVay was asked about Donald’s recent remarks on Wednesday, and sounded optimistic about getting something done with his star defensive lineman. McVay said things were “trending in the right direction” with Donald, and that the defensive lineman’s stance was not news to anyone within the organization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Glendale, AZ
Football
Yardbarker

Browns' Myles Garrett: Baker Mayfield 'has to prove himself' with new club

Members of the Cleveland Browns such as linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett find themselves in a unique situation ahead of the summer months. While they'd likely prefer to focus on fun things such as gifts for jersey numbers when speaking with reporters, media members are understandably going to ask about the 23 active civil lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual misconduct that continue to hover over the status of new starting quarterback Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Micah Parsons Has Warning For His Cowboys Teammate

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence made it clear he plans to lead the team in sacks this season. “Become the sack leader again,” Lawrence said of his goals, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “I let a rookie show me up last year. . . . Shoutout to my boy, Micah, but restate my dominance. Let everybody know that I’m coming, how I feel, and the type of respect I’m going to demand when I step on that field.”
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Away From Team Following Family Tragedy

The Carolina Panthers were without rookie quarterback Matt Corral for today's OTA session. Unfortunately, the reason for Corral's absence was an unspecified family tragedy, according to head coach Matt Rhule. The 2022 third-round pick called Rhule early this morning to explain his situation. Rhule says he told Corral to "take...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today Sports#Dallas#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals
The Spun

Erin Andrews Jealous On Wednesday: NFL World Reacts

Erin Andrews has a pretty great gig, covering the National Football League for Fox Sports. During the season, Andrews often gets one-on-one interviews with the best players in the game. Even she was jealous of the interview she watched on Wednesday night, though. Turner Sports' Ernie Johnson got to sit...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Hackett Calls Out Russell Wilson, Broncos Offense After Practice

And on the fourth day of Organized Team Activities, disaster struck the Denver Broncos offense. It took but a single play — the opening play. Quarterback Russell Wilson floated a ball into the waiting arms of cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who returned the interception for a would-be touchdown. The turnover was met with utter jubilation from Surtain and his defensive mates.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Everyone's Making Same Joke About Aaron Rodgers' Family

NFL fans are having some fun with Aaron Rodgers on social media. Rodgers got one last dig in at a fellow quarterback before "The Match" takes place on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. ET. "Pat, I'm sure, is a big tik-toker. It runs in the family," Rodgers said. Mahomes' brother...
NFL
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
948
Followers
1K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy