ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Montana schools chief fined $100 in school bus passing case

KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRZXG_0fxSpAXK00
Montana Schools Chief Bus Violation FILE - Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen speaks at a rally opposing mask requirements in schools in front of the state capitol in Helena, Mont., on Oct. 1, 2021. Arntzen was cited on May 26, for illegally passing a school bus in a residential subdivision. She entered a no contest plea to the charge on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 was fined $100 and can have the citation removed from her driving record if she does not have any other driving violations for 60 days. Arntzen has said she does not recall the May 19 incident. (AP Photo/Iris Samuels, File) (Iris Samuels)

HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — Montana's top schools official was fined $100 after she pleaded no contest to a citation alleging she illegally passed a stopped school bus while children were boarding.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen on Wednesday entered the plea meaning that she did not not admit guilt but was not contesting the charge, according to Helena Municipal Court records.

Arntzen was cited last week for illegally passing the bus in a residential subdivision on the morning of May 19.

She said she does not recall the incident, but the East Helena Public Schools bus driver recognized her and wrote down the license plate of the pickup truck that passed the bus, according to police reports. The school district also gave Helena police two photos from the school bus video camera showing the incident.

Helena Municipal Court Judge Anne Peterson suspended $400 of the $500 fine and ordered that Arntzen could have the citation removed from her driving record if she has no traffic violations over the next two months, court documents said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 95.5

Sentencing for Man Illegally Trafficking Animal Parts in Montana

Looking at the charges, it appears Montana black bears got the worst of it. But other species suffered some losses, too. This week in Dillon, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us that a man from Idaho received sentencing for "the trafficking and commercialization of wildlife parts in Montana." And most of you likely won't agree with the severity of the sentence.
DILLON, MT
mtpr.org

Gun violence in Montana with Stephanie Wittels Wachs

This week’s guest is Stephanie Wittels Wachs, co-founder and Chief Creative Officer at Lemonada Media. Stephanie is host of the powerful podcast Last Day. Last Day investigates what’s killing us, and the just-released Season 3 takes a hard look at gun violence and suicide in Montana. We discuss...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Helena, MT
Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
KRMG

13 hurt when Greyhound bus blows tire on California highway

BANNING, Calif. — (AP) — Thirteen people were injured Friday when a Greyhound bus blew a tire and veered into a sports utility vehicle and a center divider wall on a California desert highway, authorities said. There were 33 people aboard the bus when it crashed in Banning,...
BANNING, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elsie Arntzen
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,501 Cases, 23 Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 278,993 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,501 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,815 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,482,070 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 565,714...
Big Country News

Idaho man Gets 10 Years for Trafficking Wild Animal Body Parts in Montana

DILLON, MT - An Idaho man was sentenced for his role in a case involving the trafficking and commercialization of wildlife parts in Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports Yan Fong of Pocatello, Idaho unlawfully bought 11 black bear gall bladders, four black bears, 24 black bear paws, three mountain lions, two mule deer, one elk and seven bobcats in Montana and transported them back to Idaho in 2017 and 2018.
POCATELLO, ID
yourbigsky.com

Ride for Tomorrow event in Billings

The second annual Ride for Tomorrow event starts June 24 -25 and is a series of four motorcycle rides across Montana. The 300, 500, and 1000-mile rides all happen on June 24. The longest ride, which is 1500 miles, starts on June 25 and can average about a 36-hour ride.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Violations#Bus Driver#Ap#Helena Municipal Court#The Associated Press
Belgrade News

Cops & Courts: Leave your junk in the junk drawer

Take three young girls in a Comfort Inn hot tub, one convicted sex offender from Kalispell, and a tallywacker that will not stay in a swimsuit – and the cops get called. Russell Gordon Davenport, 57, a Belgrade resident, is alleged to have deliberately exposed himself to two 12-year-old girls and a 13-year-old girl on the evening of May 28 at the Bozeman Comfort Inn. The girls complained to motel employees; the Bozeman cops ran Davenport’s name and found he was a registered sex offender out of Kalispell with a 2009 conviction for indecent exposure.
BELGRADE, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

Some federal gun legislation may not impact Oklahomans

TULSA, Okla. — In 2021, Governor Stitt signed Senate Bill 631 into law making Oklahoma a second amendment sanctuary state. Authored by then freshman Senator Warren Hamilton, (R-McCurtain), the measure preempts the entire field of legislation by any agency or political subdivision of the state to infringe upon the Second Amendment rights of Oklahoma citizens.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana hires controversial Medicaid director

Montana, one of only about a dozen states with a fully government-run Medicaid program, has hired a new Medicaid director who oversaw managed-care programs in Iowa and Kansas and championed the idea of having outside companies do the work. Mike Randol took over May 31 as head of Montana’s Medicaid program, which serves 280,000 people […] The post Montana hires controversial Medicaid director appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
71K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy