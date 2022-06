The high school sports season just ended in Montana, but if you are in need of watching some high school basketball, you’re in luck. At least if you live in Helena. High school teams are allowed to play games during the month of June and both Capital High and Helena High, as well as a number of other schools from across Montana, including most Class AA teams, will be in the Capital City this weekend for a two-day basketball jamboree.

HELENA, MT ・ 5 HOURS AGO