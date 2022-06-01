ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jury sides with Johnny Depp in libel case, awards him $10M

By DENISE LAVOIE
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fSHVX_0fxSocap00
Depp Heard Lawsuit In this screen grab from video, Amber Heard reacts, with her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft at right, as the verdict is read in the courtroom in the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."(Court TV, via AP, Pool) (Uncredited)

FAIRFAX, Va. — (AP) — A jury sided Wednesday with Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, awarding the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor more than $10 million and vindicating his allegations that Heard lied about Depp abusing her before and during their brief marriage.

But in a split decision, the jury also found that Heard was defamed by one of Depp's lawyers, who accused her of creating a detailed hoax that included roughing up the couple's apartment to look worse for police. The jury awarded her $2 million.

The verdicts bring an end to a televised trial that Depp had hoped would help restore his reputation, though it turned into a spectacle that offered a window into a vicious marriage.

Heard, who was stoic in the courtroom as the verdict was read, said she was heartbroken.

“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It’s a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously,’’ she said in a statement posted on her Twitter account.

Depp, who was not in court Wednesday, said “the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled.”

“I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up,” he said in a statement posted to Instagram.

Depp sued Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers said he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.

The jury found in Depp's favor on all three of his claims relating to specific statements in the 2018 piece.

Throughout the proceedings, fans who were overwhelmingly on Depp’s side lined up overnight for coveted courtroom seats. Spectators who couldn’t get in gathered on the street to cheer Depp and jeer Heard whenever they appeared outside.

A crowd of about 200 people cheered when Depp’s lawyers came out after the verdict. “Johnny for president!” one man yelled repeatedly.

Greg McCandless, 51, a retired private detective from Reston, Virginia, stood outside the courthouse wearing a pirate hat and red head scarf, a nod to Depp’s famous role as Capt. Jack Sparrow in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series.

“I do believe that there was defamation, and I do believe that it did hurt his career,” McCandless said. “I think the jury heard the evidence, and the verdict was just.”

In evaluating Heard's counterclaims, jurors considered three statements by a lawyer for Depp who called her allegations a hoax. They found she was defamed by one of them, in which the lawyer claimed that she and friends “spilled a little wine and roughed the place up, got their stories straight,” and called police.

Sydni Porter, 30, drove an hour from her home in Maryland to show support for Heard. She said the verdict was disappointing, but not surprising, and sends a message to women that “as much evidence as you have (of abuse), it’s never going to be enough.”

The jury found Depp should receive $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, but the judge said state law caps punitive damages at $350,000, meaning Depp was awarded $10.35 million.

While the case was ostensibly about libel, most of the testimony focused on whether Heard had been physically and sexually abused, as she claimed. Heard enumerated more than a dozen alleged assaults, including a fight in Australia — where Depp was shooting a "Pirates of the Caribbean" sequel — in which Depp lost the tip of his middle finger and Heard said she was sexually assaulted with a liquor bottle.

Depp said he never hit Heard and that she was the abuser, though Heard's attorneys highlighted years-old text messages Depp sent apologizing to Heard for his behavior as well as profane texts he sent to a friend in which Depp said he wanted to kill Heard and defile her dead body.

In some ways, the trial was a replay of a lawsuit Depp filed in the United Kingdom against a British tabloid after he was described as a “wife beater.” The judge in that case ruled in the newspaper’s favor after finding that Heard was telling the truth in her descriptions of abuse.

In the Virginia case, Depp had to prove not only that he never assaulted Heard, but that Heard’s article — which focused primarily on public policy related to domestic violence — defamed him. He also had to prove that Heard wrote the article with actual malice.

And to claim damages, he had to prove that her article caused the damage to his reputation as opposed to any number of articles before and after Heard’s piece that detailed the allegations against him.

The case captivated millions through its gavel-to-gavel television coverage, including impassioned followers on social media who dissected everything from the actors’ mannerisms to the possible symbolism of what they were wearing. Both performers emerge from the trial with reputations in tatters with unclear prospects for their careers.

Eric Rose, a crisis management and communications expert in Los Angeles, called the trial a “classic murder-suicide.”

“From a reputation-management perspective, there can be no winners,” he said. “They’ve bloodied each other up. It becomes more difficult now for studios to hire either actor because you’re potentially alienating a large segment of your audience who may not like the fact that you have retained either Johnny or Amber for a specific project because feelings are so strong now.”

Depp, a three-time best actor Oscar nominee, had until recent years been a bankable star. His turn as Sparrow helped turn the “Pirates of the Caribbean” into a global franchise, but he’s lost that role. He was also replaced in the third “Fantastic Beasts” spin-off film, “The Secrets of Dumbledore.”

Despite testimony at the trial that he could be violent, abusive and out of control, Depp received a standing ovation Tuesday night in London after performing for about 40 minutes with Jeff Beck at the Royal Albert Hall.

Heard’s acting career has been more modest, and her only two upcoming roles are in a small film and the upcoming “Aquaman” sequel due out next year.

Depp’s lawyers fought to keep the case in Virginia, in part because state law provided some legal advantages compared with California, where the two reside. A judge ruled that Virginia was an acceptable forum for the case because The Washington Post’s printing presses and online servers are in the county.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez has best reaction after court win – watch

Johnny Depp has been awarded $15million following the conclusion of his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Following the jury awarding the damages, Johnny's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, turned to those behind her and mouthed the word: "Wow," to them. The legal team also had a team hug following the case. The jury have said that Amber Heard defamed Johnny in her accusations, saying that the Aquaman star acted with "actual malice" with her claims.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

They Object! Johnny Depp & His Legal Team Refuse To Hand Over $86K To ACLU For Amber Heard Subpoenas

Just when we thought his legal dramas were through! Johnny Depp's team of attorneys found themselves in court once again after the ACLU requested the actor pay $86,000 to cover their costs related to a subpoena he served the organization as part of his legal battle with Amber Heard. According to legal papers obtained by Radar, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's lawyers objected to the request in New York on Wednesday, June 1 — the same day Depp was awarded $15 million by the court. AMBER HEARD FACES FINANCIAL RUIN AS IT'S REVEALED FILING FOR BANKRUPTCY WILL NOT EXEMPT...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
coinquora.com

Johnny Depp’s NFTs Skyrocket After Defamation Trial Victory

Johnny Depp’s ETH-based NFTs saw a price surge after the actor won the defamation case against his ex-wife. 212 NFTs sold the day after Depp’s trial win. The NFTs titled ‘Never Fear Truth’ is inspired by his ‘Friends and Heroes’. After the verdict of...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Former Qatari princess, 45, who was found dead from 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief weeks after losing toxic custody battle with billionaire ex-husband she accused of inappropriately touching their daughter', friends say

A former Qatari princess who was found dead of an 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief' weeks after losing a toxic custody battle with her billionaire ex-husband - who she accused of 'inappropriately' touching their daughter. Kasia Gallanio, 45, the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73,...
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Ellen Barkin on 'controlling' relationship with Johnny Depp

Actor Ellen Barkin testified in Johnny Depp’s defamation suit agains ex-wife Amber Heard. Barkin described her past relationship with Depp, which she characterized as “jealous” and “controlling” and described an instance when Depp allegedly threw a wine bottle across a hotel room.May 19, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Daily Beast

Queen Meets Lilibet During Private Lunch at Windsor Castle

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth has met Lilibet, the 1-year-old daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who was named after her. The meeting happened at Windsor Castle, where...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Johnny Depp Celebrates Jury’s Decision in Defamation Trial: ‘Truth Never Perishes’

Johnny Depp celebrated his victory Wednesday after a jury in Fairfax, Virginia, awarded him $15 million in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. “Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye,” Depp said. “And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled.”
FAIRFAX, VA
Daily Mail

Love Island star Tayla Damir says she is 'extremely triggered' by Johnny Depp winning his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard - as she claims she was a victim of domestic violence

Former Love Island Australia star Tayla Damir has claimed she is a survivor of domestic violence after waking up to 'triggering' news of Johnny Depp's legal victory over ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp sued Heard, to whom he was married from 2015 to 2017, for defamation after she wrote an opinion...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Libel#Domestic Violence#Attorneys#Twitter
Salon

As Johnny Depp wins his defamation suit, "believe all women" loses

You didn't have to follow all six weeks of the John C. Depp, II v. Amber Laura Heard coverage to understand its potential to set a precedent in the court of public opinion. You didn't even have to adopt the social media tendency of making it a competitive spectacle, pitting Johnny Depp's very large, vocal, and emotionally invested fanbase against Amber Heard, to understand something larger was at stake.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Clarence House forced to delete tweet following Service of Thanksgiving

The official Twitter account for Clarence House has been forced to delete a tweet that was sent following the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday. The account, which documents the engagements of the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, posted an incorrect message explaining how Prince Charles and Camilla joined the Queen along with other members of the royal family for the service.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Capturing the pomp and pageantry of the royal jubilees: From the 1897 ceremony for Victoria's 60 years on the throne, to 1977 celebrations marking the Queen's quarter century - the fascinating new archive footage showing the nation paying tribute

This week marks the culmination of celebrations to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, with an array of events planned for the weekend. From Trooping the Colour to a party in front of Buckingham Palace, millions of Britons are preparing to take part. Now, a new film collection released to celebrate...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Pageant participants in queen’s jubilee celebrate diverse UK

LONDON (AP) — As designer Clary Salandy pushes open the kitchen door at a nondescript community center in west London, her visitors pause, astonished by what they find. A dozen giraffe heads, crafted in shades of orange and brown with top hats and flowing eyelashes, smile in a tidy row atop the commercial-grade stove, while a pair of zebras peer out from a corner near the refrigerator.
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
71K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy