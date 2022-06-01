ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Boone County reports 33 new COVID cases; 18 patients hospitalized

By ABC 17 News Team
 2 days ago
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is reporting that 33 new coronavirus cases were added to the information hub on Wednesday.

Of those 33 new cases, 21 were added on Monday and the rest of the cases were reported throughout the month of May. The county delays reporting cases by two days.

The dashboard is showing 18 COVID-19 patients in Boone County hospitals. There are four patients in the ICU and two patients are on a ventilator.

Additionally, 45,848 previous COVID-19 cases were recorded previously.

Boone County is reported to have a low COVID-19 community level, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

If you took a COVID-19 test at home that was positive, Boone County is also encouraging those that took the test to report the results at the link .

Source: Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services

The Columbia Public Schools reports active coronavirus and quarantine cases to their website daily.

The district reported a 34.8 14-day rate for last Monday.

CPS reports that 18 district facilities (eight elementary schools, four middle schools, two high schools and four other district-wide facilities) currently have staff out because of COVID-19.

The district is reporting 19 coronavirus cases in staff across the district. The breakdown in staff shows nine staff members at an elementary school, six staff members at middle schools, two staff members at the high school level and two staff members at district-wide facilities who have tested positive for COVID-19. Three staff members at elementary schools have to quarantine due to being in close contact.

The district reported two district facilities that have reported coronavirus cases in students. In the district, there are two out of 21 elementary schools have reported coronavirus cases in students.

There are no active coronavirus cases in the district. The district is reporting one case at the elementary school level is currently in quarantine.

Cole County reports seven new COVID cases

The Cole County Health Department reported seven new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The county added two new cases for Monday and five new cases for Tuesday.

Cole County Health Department cases by day in May

According to the dashboard update, there have been 17,571 total cases in the county since March 2020.

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports Cole County as having a low COVID-19 community level.

The Jefferson City School District reported no new coronavirus case in a student or staff on Tuesday.

The district is reporting one active case in a student and one active case in a staff member.

The post WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Boone County reports 33 new COVID cases; 18 patients hospitalized appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri Attorney General’s office issues correction on Columbia police vehicle stop data errors

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Attorney General's office has issued corrections on Columbia police vehicle stop data that came from input errors. Chris Nuelle, spokesman for the attorney general, said, “Due to data errors that occurred in the production of the 2021 Vehicle Stops Report, vehicle stops data for the Columbia Police Department was The post Missouri Attorney General’s office issues correction on Columbia police vehicle stop data errors appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
