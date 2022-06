WHEATLAND – Grady Winders, undersheriff for the Platte County Sheriff’s Office for 14 years has tendered his resignation. The friendly face and mild-mannered law enforcement official has seen many things through almost two decades of work in the local law enforcement agency. He has been known as a fair but firm officer and always serving the county with integrity and character.

