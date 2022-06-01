ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts trying to figure out why Darius Leonard's injured ankle isn't improving

By Joel A. Erickson, Indianapolis Star
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts are holding All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard out of practice for the second consecutive week of the organized team activities.

Leonard’s left ankle is still giving him trouble, almost a full year after he underwent surgery on the joint.

Indianapolis does not believe, at this point, that Leonard needs a similar surgery this summer.

“We’re just taking it day by day, trying to see what, exactly, we’re dealing with, how we can get it to respond and make some progress,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said.

Leonard’s surgery last June, described as minor at the time, was intended to clean up the ankle and get the linebacker to full strength before the start of the 2021 season, but it cost him the first two weeks of training camp, lingered into the regular season and remained a problem throughout, although it did get better as the season progressed.

MORE: Inside Vikings’ quest for ‘less predictable’ offense, starting with new coach Kevin O’Connell’s 'why'

NFL: How Russell Wilson is already taking command of Broncos, wowing teammates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FYSd3_0fxSlrch00
Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) greets fans before facing the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Jenna Watson/IndyStar

Leonard played through the pain, adjusted his style of play to account for the ankle and played career highs of 16 regular season games and 91.8 percent of the snaps.

But he acknowledged this spring that the ankle is still an issue.

“It’s attached, it’s there,” Leonard said. “It feels a whole lot better than what it did, coming from the end of the season. A lot of time to rest, trying to make it stronger. I feel better coming into this season than I did last year, I can say that.”

Leonard and the Colts have both said it isn’t fully healed.

“Sometimes when you’re going through something and you hit a lull, you can’t get over a hump, you’ve got to stop and pause and say ‘Why aren’t we getting over this hump?’” Reich said. “That’s a little bit of what it is with Darius.”

And while Indianapolis is evaluating the injury, the Colts would rather keep Leonard off the field.

“You never know,” Reich said. “That’s exactly why we’re trying to be cautious with him.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts trying to figure out why Darius Leonard's injured ankle isn't improving

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Browns Player Reveals If He Still Talks With Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is currently in the awkward spot where he's still a member of the Cleveland Browns but is not involved with the organization. Mayfield requested a trade earlier this offseason and is still waiting for a resolution. In the meantime, he's staying away from team activities. This afternoon, Browns...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns' Myles Garrett: Baker Mayfield 'has to prove himself' with new club

Members of the Cleveland Browns such as linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett find themselves in a unique situation ahead of the summer months. While they'd likely prefer to focus on fun things such as gifts for jersey numbers when speaking with reporters, media members are understandably going to ask about the 23 active civil lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual misconduct that continue to hover over the status of new starting quarterback Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Yardbarker

Hackett Calls Out Russell Wilson, Broncos Offense After Practice

And on the fourth day of Organized Team Activities, disaster struck the Denver Broncos offense. It took but a single play — the opening play. Quarterback Russell Wilson floated a ball into the waiting arms of cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who returned the interception for a would-be touchdown. The turnover was met with utter jubilation from Surtain and his defensive mates.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Away From Team Following Family Tragedy

The Carolina Panthers were without rookie quarterback Matt Corral for today's OTA session. Unfortunately, the reason for Corral's absence was an unspecified family tragedy, according to head coach Matt Rhule. The 2022 third-round pick called Rhule early this morning to explain his situation. Rhule says he told Corral to "take...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Russell Wilson
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Falcons Sends Jordan Love to Atlanta for Young Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons made one of the most famous trades in NFL history nearly 30 years ago. In that transaction, the Packers sent a draft pick to the Falcons in exchange for backup quarterback Brett Favre. Favre, of course, went onto have a Hall of Fame career mostly spent with the Packers. In this proposed deal, it is the Packers who would be sending a backup quarterback, this time Jordan Love, to the Falcons. Instead of a draft pick, however, Green Bay would receive a young up-and-coming wide receiver.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Micah Parsons Has Warning For His Cowboys Teammate

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence made it clear he plans to lead the team in sacks this season. “Become the sack leader again,” Lawrence said of his goals, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “I let a rookie show me up last year. . . . Shoutout to my boy, Micah, but restate my dominance. Let everybody know that I’m coming, how I feel, and the type of respect I’m going to demand when I step on that field.”
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#Inside Vikings
Yardbarker

Women suing Deshaun Watson disgusted by contract from Browns

It was previously learned that multiple women suing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct would be featured on Tuesday evening's edition of HBO’s "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" and that they would "detail the alleged abuse they suffered and share their reactions to Watson’s record-breaking $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns."
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Reacts to Melvin Gordon Skipping Practice

Monday marked the launch of Phase 3 of the Denver Broncos' offseason program — and with it, the on-field incorporation of veterans and rookies for the first time in 2022. But because this phase remains voluntary, there were several notable players missing in action at the UC Health Training Center. Some, such as outside linebacker Randy Gregory, who underwent March shoulder surgery, couldn't practice for medical reasons. Others, like safety Kareem Jackson, who was attending his daughter's graduation, had understandable family obligations.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Spun

7-Time NFL Pro Bowler Announces His Retirement

Earlier this week, there were rumors of a San Francisco 49ers player possibly retiring ahead of the 2022 season. Well, those rumors were true. On Thursday, former first-round pick Alex Mack made the decision to retire following a 13-year NFL career. NFL insider Michael Silver broke the news of Mack's...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Titans Reportedly Release Veteran Tight End

The Tennessee Titans have made a couple of moves on Wednesday afternoon. They waived former New England Patriots tight end Ryan Izzo and signed former Atlanta Falcons receiver Juwan Green. Izzo spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Patriots and had 100+ receiving yards in each one. For his...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Za’Darius Smith Already Sidelined With Injury in Minnesota

On March 22nd the Minnesota Vikings signed former Packers Edge Rusher Za’Darius Smith to a three year, $42 Million Dollar deal. This came after Smith missed nearly the entire 2021 season with Green Bay due to injury. Today it was reported that Za’Darius Smith is already missing practice in Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

490K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy