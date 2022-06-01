ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Indoor football league team calls off plans to give away an AR-15 rifle at upcoming game

By Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46BQgp_0fxSlqjy00
General view of a football prior to a game. Matt Kartozian, USA TODAY Sports

Shortly after defending its planned promotional giveaway of a semiautomatic rifle, an indoor football team in Iowa decided to reverse course when one of its main sponsors objected to the event.

The Sioux City Bandits of the Champions Indoor Football league unveiled the promotion in a Facebook post on Wednesday . The team had planned to hold a drawing for an AR-15 rifle at its game on Saturday from among the fans 18 and older who signed up.

“If they’re going to proceed with this promotion, I don’t see how we would want to continue to be a sponsor," David Bernstein, one of the owners of State Steel, told the Des Moines Register . "And this has nothing to do with Second Amendment anything. We’re supporters of Second Amendment rights."

Team owner J.R. Bond told the Register earlier in the day that the team would not bend to requests to cancel the promotion, a week after a gunman in Texas using an AR-15 shot and killed 17 children and two teachers at an elementary school.

"Children die and to make it about a team in Sioux City, giving away an AR-15, to have any sort of connection to that is just absurd," Bond said. "Our fans are responsible. At the end of the day, this is still the United States of America. The Second Amendment exists."

Bond said the Military Night promotion is an annual event and the local sporting goods company providing the rifle does run background checks.

“We’re not going to cower down and backtrack because some guys in New York City and some guys in Boston, Massachusetts, think it’s bad taste,” Bond said. “We didn’t plan the promotion around it or anything like that. It’s something we do. It’s something we did last season. We’re not going to alter our plans because of East Coast and West Coast opinions.”

But then State Steel said it would consider severing ties to the team if the promotion went on as planned. "This has to do with insensitivity at a terrible time to run a promotion like this,” Bernstein said.

Following a meeting with team staff, Bond said the Bandits decided to postpone the promotion.

Contributing: Tommy Birch, Des Moines Register

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Indoor football league team calls off plans to give away an AR-15 rifle at upcoming game

Comments / 1

Related
Mix 97-3

Someone In South Dakota Won A Powerball Prize And Doesn’t Know It

Someone in South Dakota is sitting on $100,000 and probably doesn't know it. According to the South Dakota Lottery, a winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Total Stop Food Store in Canistota. The ticket was valid for the December 11, 2021 drawing. The drawing produced a $100,000 prize for...
Hot 104.7

You CAN Turn Left on Red In South Dakota

Have you ever wondered why you can't turn left on red to a one-way street in South Dakota that goes left, just like a right turn on red? Actually, you can. Numerous times, I have been sitting in the far left lane at a stoplight in downtown Sioux Falls wanting to turn left, but I can't because they have that sign up at every intersection downtown that says "NO TURN ON RED."
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Iowa Farm Breaks Record Selling For Over $2.5 Million [PHOTOS]

A farm in Iowa sold for more than double the price per acre than the county’s average on Friday- for a new county record!. The land sold is located in Le Mars and consisted of 96.33 acres of farmland and 3.67 acres for the farm place (home). According to Sioux City Journal, property buyers are the neighbors north of the farm.
KELOLAND TV

PHOTOS: Tornado touches down on Missouri River

SPRINGFIELD, S.D. (KELO) — We’re getting a better look at the variety of weather everyone experienced on Memorial Day. Wildlife photographer Randy Hoeck of Sioux Falls was in the right place at the right time on Monday. He captured several pictures of a tornado that touched down briefly on the Missouri River around 12:20 p.m. near Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
State
Texas State
City
Sioux City, IA
Sioux City, IA
Football
City
Des Moines, IA
Sioux City, IA
Sports
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

493K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy