For years, we’ve known Armin & Judy as that place on 27 right before Bridgehampton town, with a sign that says “I Baguette You.” We don't know what that means, but after trying this spot, we’re all in on them and their bread offerings. The focaccia-y pizza is a standout, but the menu full of salads, vegetables, and other entrees is worth a try as well. It’s also very large, and a good last-minute option if you’re with a group.

BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO