MERIDEN, Conn. — The Meriden Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened outside of Tequila Galore in Meriden Monday morning. Police said at around 1:10 a.m., the Meriden Police Department received a call of a fight inside the bar at 575 N. Colony Rd. While the officers were on their way to the bar, they received a call for shots fired just outside of the bar. When officers arrived at the bar they found broken glass and other indications that a fight broke out, which includes a blood-like substance.

MERIDEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO