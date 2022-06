WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- There's a new report about the troubled youth prison at Lincoln Hills in Northern Wisconsin, and it looks like conditions may be getting worse. The court-ordered report tells of severe staff shortages in the living units. The shortages are so bad, according to the report, that the prison has started confining the young people to their rooms, for what amounts to solitary confinement, just because there isn't enough staff.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO