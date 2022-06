McGinley Square likes to call itself the heart of Jersey City. It says so right there on the green banners that hang from the streetlights on Bergen Avenue. Residents of other neighborhoods might object. Yet McGinley Square’s centrality is a geographical fact. Most of the major roads in town will bring you there sooner or later. And if the designation of a city’s heart implies a certain liveliness — a beat on the street — McGinley Square has a legitimate claim to lay. The area continues to feel like Jersey City’s incubator: blocks where you’d never be surprised to find an oddball startup business run on a shoestring budget, or a café that attracts a multi-ethnic crowd, or a bike shop, or a vegan restaurant.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO