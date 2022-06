HATTIESBURG, Miss. — LSU’s 10-run rally in the eighth inning Friday to beat Kennesaw State 14-11 was definitely one for the record books. According to LSU Athletics’ general content manager Todd Politz, The 10 runs tied the fifth-most scored in an inning by the Tigers in an NCAA tournament game. It also tied the biggest comeback (seven-run deficit) for LSU in the NCAA tournament and was the second-largest comeback for the Tigers in any game after seven innings dating back to 1925.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO