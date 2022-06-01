One of nation's top linebackers scores Clemson offer

An elite linebacker from Maryland reported an offer from Clemson on Wednesday.

Good Counsel (Onley, Md.) 2024 four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles announced the offer from the Tigers via social media late Wednesday afternoon.

Chiles (6-3, 220) is ranked as high as the No. 3 outside linebacker and No. 55 overall prospect in the 2024 class by Rivals.

Chiles made his first-ever campus visit on Friday, April 1 and recapped the visit in an recent interview with The Clemson Insider.

“To be honest, it’s the best college I’ve ever been to,” Chiles told TCI . “Compared to (other schools), I think Clemson’s just a different atmosphere and just different. It’s just a family up there. The campus is not that big, but just in general, everybody’s a family.”

Chiles told TCI that an offer from Clemson would be “a dream come true” for him.

“Watching them on TV, Death Valley, the whole thing, that would just be a dream come true,” he said. “They don’t offer many guys. They like to wait until junior year, which I respect and I think it’s different because colleges nowadays offer sophomores and things like that, so for them to really want to build a relationship and get to know me, I trust them and I believe in what they’re doing.”

— Photo for this article courtesy of Aaron Chiles