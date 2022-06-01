One of nation's top linebackers scores Clemson offer
An elite linebacker from Maryland reported an offer from Clemson on Wednesday.
Good Counsel (Onley, Md.) 2024 four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles announced the offer from the Tigers via social media late Wednesday afternoon.
Chiles (6-3, 220) is ranked as high as the No. 3 outside linebacker and No. 55 overall prospect in the 2024 class by Rivals.
Chiles made his first-ever campus visit on Friday, April 1 and recapped the visit in an recent interview with The Clemson Insider.
“To be honest, it’s the best college I’ve ever been to,” Chiles told TCI . “Compared to (other schools), I think Clemson’s just a different atmosphere and just different. It’s just a family up there. The campus is not that big, but just in general, everybody’s a family.”
Chiles told TCI that an offer from Clemson would be “a dream come true” for him.
“Watching them on TV, Death Valley, the whole thing, that would just be a dream come true,” he said. “They don’t offer many guys. They like to wait until junior year, which I respect and I think it’s different because colleges nowadays offer sophomores and things like that, so for them to really want to build a relationship and get to know me, I trust them and I believe in what they’re doing.”
— Photo for this article courtesy of Aaron ChilesCongratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.
Comments / 0