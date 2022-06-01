ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Hate crimes in New York increase 196% in New York state in past year

Cleveland Jewish News
 3 days ago

Hate crimes in New York rose 196% in New York state from 2020 to 2021, with Jews being the target of 40% of all hate-crime incidents. That was one of the conclusions of a new report, “Hate in the Empire State: Extremism & Antisemitism in New York,” issued jointly by the...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

informnny.com

Ticket guaranteeing $1K a week for life sold in New York

NEW YORK (WWTI) — One lucky winner will receive $1,000 a week for the rest of their life after a winning lottery ticket was sold on June 2. According to the New York Lottery, one second-prize ticket was sold for the Cash 4 Life drawing on June 2. The ticket was worth a guaranteed $1,000 a week for life and was sold at AA Expressmart located at 230 West Lincoln Avenue in Mount Vernon.
PIX11

Gun violence erupts overnight in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gun violence continues to persist in New York City as reports of shootings across the boroughs kept coming in from police overnight. Three people were shot along West 129th Street near St. Nicholas Avenue in Harlem at around 12:30 a.m., according to authorities. A 39-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks, […]
chronicle-express.com

New York's gas tax holiday now in effect. How it works

Yates County only collecting 4% on the first $2 per gallon. New York’s gas tax holiday went into effect June 1, as gas prices hovered at record highs across the U.S. following Memorial Day weekend. The gas tax holiday was proposed in New York earlier this year, when inflation...
96.1 The Breeze

Top 10 Safest Places To Live In New York

Plenty of people will be looking at new homes over the weekend and if you are looking for a safe place to raise a family, check out the Top 10 safest towns in New York. CCTV Camera World conducted a study and found the safest cities in America and 10 New York towns landed in the Top 25.
103.9 The Breeze

New York State Drivers License Change! Why Put An ‘X’ On Yours?

Remember how excited you were when you got your New York State license then you saw your photo and the excitement immediately went away. Our state drivers license has gone through some changes over the years, including the federally approved Real ID Card. If you want to fly out of Albany without a passport you will need one by this time next year.
CBS New York

CDC downgrades NYC's COVID alert level

NEW YORK - New York's COVID numbers are down.The latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that New York City has moved from a high to medium alert level.The New York City Health Department still lists the city on a high alert, however, which means there is high community spread and masks are recommended indoors in any public indoor setting.COVID VACCINENew York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAXNew York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC vaccinations by zip codeNassau County more info hereSuffolk County more info hereWestchester County more info hereNew Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545Connecticut book online hereThe number of counties across the state considered to be a low level risk moved from nine to 25, and over the past seven-day period, the average COVID case rate has dropped 58 percent.Hospital admissions are also down to 20 percent.
Cleveland Jewish News

Jewish leaders, parents criticize New York Board of Ed meetings on Shabbat

New York City’s Department of Education is being slammed for scheduling a series of public events on Friday night when Shabbat-observant Jews were unable to attend. “I am appalled that some parents are expected to violate their religious beliefs to be part of the town halls or be excluded from the process,” Effi Zakry wrote to New York City schools Chancellor David Banks, as reported by the New York Post.
insideradio.com

New York Radio Mainstay Shaila Scott Is Out At WBLS.

Veteran New York radio host Shaila Scott has exited Mediaco urban AC WBLS New York (107.5), where she has been hosting middays. Scott originally joined the station in 1988, before moving to the former “98.7 Kiss-FM” WRKS in 1994. She returned to WBLS in 2012. “Sadly, Mediaco decided...
pix11.com

Brooklyn subway station now ADA-accessible

Another station in New York City's MTA system is now fully accessible. NY Congress hopeful Dan Goldman talks campaign, gun …. On The Record with NY Sen. Hoylman: new gun legislation, …. New York lawmakers pass stricter gun laws on last …. Family continues search for teenager who disappeared …
2 On Your Side

New York State proposes cannabis regulations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — State licensed dispensaries selling recreational cannabis are expected to open by the end of the year in New York. And the Office of Cannabis Management is busy coming up with how it will be regulated. While these regulations are just proposals at this point, they give...
