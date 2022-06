Happ went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Cardinals. Happ came into the contest in a 2-for-17 slump over his previous five games, and this was his first multi-hit effort since May 23. The outfielder still has a solid .258 average and .802 OPS this season, which are up from the .226 and .757 marks he posted last year, respectively. He has his ups and downs, but Happ should remain a productive fantasy asset so long as he stays healthy.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO