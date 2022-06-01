Military Aircraft To Land On Civilian Highway In Michigan

Photo: Getty Images

A military aircraft is expected to land on an Upper Peninsula highway this summer, according to WLUC .

The Michigan Air National Guard says it's partnering with state and local officials to hold a training event later this summer. The event is projected to take place sometime in late June in the Munising area. A portion of the M-28 will be closed for a few hours to act as a temporary aircraft landing zone, though details of the exact location has not been given at this time. The goal of the event is to teach aircrews to operate in strict environments.

An event like this was done safely in Michigan last year near Alpena. The Michigan Air National Guard's 127th Wing made history on August 5, 2021, by landing an A-10 Thunderbolt II on M-32. The exercise was believed to be the first time in modern military history that an aircraft was landed on a U.S. civilian roadway. It was part of the annual Northern Strike war-readiness training hosted by the Michigan National Guard, which involves both air operations and live-fire exercises.

The Michigan National Guard says it's still working on the exact details for the event at this point, but an official announcement should be coming soon.