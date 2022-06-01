Shoppers Are ‘Absolutely in Love’ With This $32 Clothing Steamer That Removes Wrinkles Without Dripping

Click here to read the full article.

There’s nothing worse than picking out your outfit for the day and realizing it’s wrinkled AF . Do you completely start over and put together a new ’fit, bite the bullet and hope nobody notices or pull out the ironing board and feel rushed? Thanks to a handheld clothing steamer from Amazon , you no longer have to surrender to any of those three time-consuming options.

Beautural Handheld Steamer is the handiest appliance you would never think to buy, except it’s a total game-changer, according to shoppers. With over 4,800 five-star ratings on Amazon, it’s bound to be the true MVP of your closet. Plus, while clothing irons can oftentimes be quite pricey, this garment steamer is on sale for $32.

Steamers turn water into a hot mist that removes wrinkles in clothing. This specific model has a steady and powerful flow that’ll have your clothes as good as new in no time. It takes only 30 seconds to turn on and become ready for use, making it a lot more convenient than an iron.

“I don’t have much space though, so I decided to buy this handheld steamer ,” explained one reviewer. “I am absolutely in love and I refuse to go back to ironing.”

When you simply couldn’t be bothered to iron your shirt to crisp perfection, reach for your Beautural steamer and get the same results.

Another feature that makes the Beautural steamer so amazing? Its large water tank that holds 8.79-ounces of water, which will last you for 15 minutes of operation. Press the button for a quick steaming job or utilize the lock button for a constant flow of steam.

Whether it’s a button-down shirt for the office, your fave curtains or even a piece of furniture, this handheld device erases wrinkles in a jiffy and with minimal effort required on your part.

“Most handheld steamers drip water everywhere so was kinda expecting this to do the same but boy, was I wrong! MIRACLE!” raved one five-star reviewer. “This steamer had powerful steam coming out to do a very efficient job getting rid of the wrinkles, but it DOES NOT drip.”

It also comes with three different attachments: a lint brush, soft brush and creaser. Your clothing is about to get the royal treatment thanks to this steamer and its attachments.

“I do A LOT of steaming. This is, hands down, the best steamer I’ve ever used. It doesn’t spit water out (unless you’ve had it upside down with water in it), warms up very quickly, and will steam multiple garments before it needs a refill,” wrote another shopper. “The brush attachment is awesome, and pulls the fabric as you steam, which pulls the wrinkles out more quickly.”

If you don’t have room in your home for an iron and ironing board, it’s time to pick up the portable Beautural handheld garment steamer . It’s space-saving, time-saving, and in this case, money-saving, too. Grab it while it’s 20 percent off on Amazon—shoppers swear it’s an essential that gets rid of wrinkles so fast.