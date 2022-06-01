ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Abbott directs state officials to conduct random, unannounced school safety checks

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 2 days ago
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has directed state officials to conduct random, unannounced safety inspections in schools, according to a letter sent to Texas School Safety Center Director Dr. Kathy Martinez-Prather.

The school safety reviews come after 19 children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Abbott said the tragedy "requires us all to do more" and that the safety reviews are to ensure all Texas public schools maximize school safety.

"I am charging the TxSSC, in coordination with the TEA, to develop and implement a plan to conduct random inspections to assess access control measures of Texas school districts," Abbott said in the letter. "Among other reviews, your team should begin conducting in-person, unannounced, random intruder detection audits on school districts."

The Texas School Safety Center was asked to immediately begin work with the governor's office to provide recommendations that will improve current security systems.

“This issue will no doubt be at the forefront of the next Legislative Session,” the governor wrote. “You have my full support to make recommendations for consideration by the Legislature.”

On Wednesday Abbott also called for legislative committees to meet and take action that would prevent future school shootings.

Abbott is asking the committees to develop recommendations on five issues: School safety, mental health, social media, police training and firearm safety.

"We as a state, we as a society, need to do a better job with mental health," Abbott said during a news conference at Robb Elementary School.

In April, Abbott slashed $211 million from mental health programs overseen by the state.

Comments / 118

Gregory Fernandez
2d ago

This is a joke! Even if you harden schools they can be breached. Churches can be breached, shopping centers can be breached, trains can be breached, military bases can be breached, public buildings can be breached, night clubs can be breached, public events can be breached. All these will be harder to be breached if we enact responsible gun laws it’s not just schools that are targeted.

Reply(11)
30
misterMr
1d ago

this already takes place. I contract with security companies and this is normal protocol. sounds like Abbott is just trying to sound like he is doing something until he figures out what to actually do.

Reply(5)
9
Hart To Hart
2d ago

Gonna Take A STATE WIDE WALK OUT OF TEACHER'S, KID'S, SPORT'S FRANCHISE ATHLETES ALL THE CITIZENS IN PUBLIC PLACES WHERE SOMEONE CAN WALK IN AND BEFORE YOU KNOW IT YOU'RE SNUFFED OUT

Reply
8
