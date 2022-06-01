ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

AllianceRx Walgreens Prime announces research results

By Chain Drug Review
chaindrugreview.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO — AllianceRx Walgreens Prime and Walgreens recently announced results from separate research studies exploring the impact of adherence on hospitalizations and medical. costs as they related to cystic fibrosis (CF) and ulcerative colitis (UC)/Crohn’s disease, respectively. Researchers wanted to better understand the effect of adherence on patient...

www.chaindrugreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

New progesterone-based formulations show promise for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa

Retinitis pigmentosa is a degenerative disease affecting the photoreceptor cells in the retina, known as cones and rods. Of genetic origin, this disease first affects vision in low light conditions, and progressively peripheral vision and the central field of vision until total sight loss occurs, as the photoreceptor cells gradually die. Noting recent research into the role of hormones, particularly progesterone, in preventing cell death due to oxidative stress, the CEU UCH Drug Delivery Systems (DDS) research group has successfully developed and tested a range of methods of delivery of this hormone into the eye to slow the degenerative process characteristic of retinitis pigmentosa.
HEALTH
Nature.com

High-risk disease in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma: beyond the R-ISS and IMWG definitions

Multiple myeloma (MM) is an acquired malignant plasma cell disorder that develops late in life. Although progression free and overall survival has improved across all age, race, and ethnic groups, a subset of patients have suboptimal outcomes and are labeled as having high risk disease. A uniform approach to risk in NDMM remains elusive despite several validated risk stratification systems in clinical use. While we attempt to capture risk at diagnosis, the reality is that many important prognostic characteristics remain ill-defined as some patients relapse early who were defined as low risk based on their genomic profile at diagnosis. It is critical to establish a definition of high risk disease in order to move towards risk-adapted treatment approaches. Defining risk at diagnosis is important to both effectively design future clinical trials and guide which clinical data is needed in routine practice. The goal of this review paper is to summarize and compare the various established risk stratification systems, go beyond the R-ISS and international myeloma working group risk stratifications to evaluate specific molecular and cytogenetic abnormalities and how they impact prognosis independently. In addition, we explore the wealth of new genomic information from recent whole genome/exome sequencing as well as gene expression data and review known clinical factors affecting outcome such as disease burden and early relapse as well as patient related factors such as race. Finally, we provide an outlook on developing a new high risk model system and how we might make sense of co-occurrences, oncogenic dependencies, and mutually exclusive mutations.
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Nature.com

A cell atlas for migraine research

The trigeminal nerve has a key role in migraine. An atlas of cell types and gene-expression profiles for cells in this nerve in mice and humans promises to improve our understanding of head pain. Philip R. Holland 0 &. Philip R. Holland is in the Wolfson Centre for Age-Related Diseases,...
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Sapience, Intensity, Kazia and Transcenta Tout Early Success at ASCO

Four life sciences companies posted updates on their respective programs ahead of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, taking place June 3-7 in Chicago. Sapience Lead Cancer Asset Shows Early Potential. Sapience Therapeutics shared that its Phase I trial exploring efficacy proof-of-concept for its lead cancer drug...
CHICAGO, IL
MedicineNet.com

What Technologies Are Used for Type 2 Diabetes?

Diabetes is a serious global health issue that affects an estimated 463 million adults and an increasing number of younger people globally. Approximately 90 percent of all diabetes cases are type 2, and the overall number is fast increasing, producing a considerable burden for people affected and increasing demand on healthcare resources.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Clinical features and outcomes of non-pulmonary unifocal adult Langerhans cell histiocytosis

Langerhans cell histiocytosis (LCH) is a rare hematologic disorder affecting adults with an estimated incidence of 1"“2 cases per million [1]. The clinical presentation varies widely, with the most common organs involved being bone, skin, and pituitary gland [2, 3]. After discovery of BRAF V600E and MAP2K1 gain-of-function mutations in >70% of LCH patients, LCH was reclassified as an inflammatory myeloid neoplasm in the 2016 Histocyte Society classification [4,5,6]. In this revised classification, LCH was divided into single-system, pulmonary, or multisystem with or without risk organ involvement [4]. Unifocal (single lesion in one organ) LCH has previously been described as "self-limited", but has not been well-studied in adults to date [7]. The existing knowledge in unifocal LCH is largely derived from historical case series or limited organ-specific case series [8,9,10]. In this study, we describe the clinical features and contemporary outcomes of adult patients with unifocal LCH from a single institution.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cystic Fibrosis#Genetic Disease#Infectious Diseases#Alliancerx#Uc#Cf
Nature.com

Identification of cerebrospinal fluid and serum metabolomic biomarkers in first episode psychosis patients

Psychotic disorders are currently diagnosed by examining the patient's mental state and medical history. Identifying reliable diagnostic, monitoring, predictive, or prognostic biomarkers would be useful in clinical settings and help to understand the pathophysiology of schizophrenia. Here, we performed an untargeted metabolomics analysis using ultra-high pressure liquid chromatography coupled with time-of-flight mass spectroscopy on cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and serum samples of 25 patients at their first-episode psychosis (FEP) manifestation (baseline) and after 18 months (follow-up). CSF and serum samples of 21 healthy control (HC) subjects were also analyzed. By comparing FEP and HC groups at baseline, we found eight CSF and 32 serum psychosis-associated metabolites with non-redundant identifications. Most remarkable was the finding of increased CSF serotonin (5-HT) levels. Most metabolites identified at baseline did not differ between groups at 18-month follow-up with significant improvement of positive symptoms and cognitive functions. Comparing FEP patients at baseline and 18-month follow-up, we identified 20 CSF metabolites and 90 serum metabolites that changed at follow-up. We further utilized Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) and identified candidate signaling pathways involved in psychosis pathogenesis and progression. In an extended cohort, we validated that CSF 5-HT levels were higher in FEP patients than in HC at baseline by reversed-phase high-pressure liquid chromatography. To conclude, these findings provide insights into the pathophysiology of psychosis and identify potential psychosis-associated biomarkers.
MENTAL HEALTH
Benzinga

Liquid Biopsy: A Pathway To Earlier And Less Invasive Cancer Detection

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Liquid biopsies provide hope for quicker and more accurate early-stage cancer detection across a wider range of cancer types with a simple blood test. Using current standard of care, only about 25% of cancers are detected via screening.1 The remaining 75% are detected when the patient is symptomatic, and most likely in a later stage of cancer.2 Largely as a result, cancer accounts for 609,000 deaths a year in the United States, making it the second leading cause of death.3 Liquid biopsies, however, provide hope. This approach can be particularly beneficial for detecting cancers that currently do not have proven screening methods and thus require invasive tissue biopsies. In this piece, we introduce liquid biopsy technology and examine what it will take for it to become a prominent standard of care.
CANCER
Nature.com

Predictive performance of different NTCP techniques for radiation-induced esophagitis in NSCLC patients receiving proton radiotherapy

This study aimed to compare the predictive performance of different modeling methods in developing normal tissue complication probability (NTCP) models for predicting radiation-induced esophagitis (RE) in non"“small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients receiving proton radiotherapy. The dataset was composed of 328 NSCLC patients receiving passive-scattering proton therapy and 41.6% of the patients experienced"‰â‰¥"‰grade 2 RE. Five modeling methods were used to build NTCP models: standard Lyman"“Kutcher"“Burman (sLKB), generalized LKB (gLKB), multivariable logistic regression using two variable selection procedures-stepwise forward selection (Stepwise-MLR), and least absolute shrinkage and selection operator (LASSO-MLR), and support vector machines (SVM). Predictive performance was internally validated by a bootstrap approach for each modeling method. The overall performance, discriminative ability, and calibration were assessed using the Negelkerke R2, area under the receiver operator curve (AUC), and Hosmer"“Lemeshow test, respectively. The LASSO-MLR model showed the best discriminative ability with an AUC value of 0.799 (95% confidence interval (CI): 0.763"“0.854), and the best overall performance with a Negelkerke R2 value of 0.332 (95% CI: 0.266"“0.486). Both of the optimism-corrected Negelkerke R2 values of the SVM and sLKB models were 0.301. The optimism-corrected AUC of the gLKB model (0.796) was higher than that of the SVM model (0.784). The sLKB model had the smallest optimism in the model variation and discriminative ability. In the context of classification and probability estimation for predicting the NTCP for radiation-induced esophagitis, the MLR model developed with LASSO provided the best predictive results. The simplest LKB modeling had similar or even better predictive performance than the most complex SVM modeling, and it was least likely to overfit the training data. The advanced machine learning approach might have limited applicability in clinical settings with a relatively small amount of data.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walgreens
Nature.com

Plasma metabolites associated with functional and clinical outcomes in heart failure with reduced ejection fraction with and without type 2 diabetes

Heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) is increasingly treated with medications for type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). Whether metabolic derangements in HFrEF and T2DM are associated with differential outcomes remains unclear. Therefore, understanding molecular pathways in HFrEF and T2DM and their effects on clinical endpoints is important. The FIGHT trial randomized 300 individuals with HFrEF and a recent HF hospitalization to liraglutide (a GLP-1 receptor agonist) versus placebo to assess effects on mortality, HF rehospitalization, and 6-month change in NT-ProBNP. Although the trial showed no clinical benefit of liraglutide, the trial population was highly enriched for individuals with T2DM. Sixty metabolites were quantified via mass spectrometry in plasma from 254 FIGHT participants (N"‰="‰147 (57.9%) with T2DM). Principal components analysis reduced the high number of correlated metabolites into uncorrelated factors. The association of factor levels with 90-day changes in 6-min walk distance (6MWD) and NT-proBNP, and with time to mortality or HF hospitalization were evaluated. There were no changes in metabolite factors according to treatment assignment. However, in analyses stratified by T2DM status, changes in five plasma metabolite factors correlated with changes in functional outcomes beyond adjustment: factor 2 (branched-chain amino acids [BCAA]) correlated with changes in NT-proBNP (ÏÂ ="‰âˆ’Â 0.291, p"‰="‰4"‰Ã—"‰10"“4) and 6MWD (Ï="‰0.265, p"‰="‰0.011); factor 1 (medium-chain acylcarnitines; "‰ÏÂ ="‰0.220, p"‰="‰0.008), factor 4 (long-chain dicarboxylacylcarnitines; Ï"‰="‰0.191, p"‰="‰0.019), factor 5 (long-chain acylcarnitines; ÏÂ ="‰0.198, p"‰="‰0.017), and factor 8 (urea cycle metabolites; ÏÂ ="‰âˆ’Â 0.239, p"‰="‰4"‰Ã—"‰10"“3), correlated with change in NT-proBNP. Factor 4 was associated with time-to-event (HR"‰="‰1.513 [95% CI 1.208"“1.896], p"‰="‰3"‰Ã—"‰10"“4) with a trend towards stronger prognostic effect in T2DM (T2DM: p"‰="‰1"‰Ã—"‰10"“3, non-T2DM: p"‰="‰0.1). We identified metabolites of BCAA, urea cycle and fatty acid metabolism as biomarkers of HFrEF outcomes, with observed differences in HFrEF patients with T2DM. Such biomarkers might enable future diagnostic or therapeutic interventions in individuals with HFrEF and T2DM.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Neuvivo's NP001 - an Immune System Regulator - Has Effect on Biomarkers of Microbial Translocation in ALS Patients Responsive to Treatment

PALO ALTO, Calif. and EDINBURGH, Scotland, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at the ENCALS Conference (European Network to Cure ALS) Neuvivo presented an abstract titled: "Plasma biomarkers of microbial translocation are modulated in ALS patients clinically responsive to NP001". Microbial translocation (MT) occurs when bacteria or bacterial products that...
SCIENCE
biospace.com

New Biogen/Ionis Data Suggests ALS Drug Effective Upon Earlier Initiation

Biogen and Ionis Pharmaceuticals have announced results from the Phase III VALOR trial and an open-label extension (OLE) trial of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) hopeful tofersen. This data suggests that earlier initiation of the drug compared to delayed initiation decreased declines in clinical function, respiratory function, muscle strength and quality of life.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Novo Scores Phase III Insulin Win, Potentially Strengthening Market Position

Denmark-based Novo Nordisk announced results from two Phase IIIa comparative trials evaluating its once-weekly insulin icodec. The results showed that insulin icodec is as non-inferior to Sanofi’s insulin glargine, Lantus, potentially bringing another major competitor into the insulin space. Novo Nordisk’s ONWARDS clinical program consists of six global clinical...
INDUSTRY
CNET

FDA Clears Abbott's Freestyle Libre 3 Glucose Sensor

The US Food and Drug Administration has cleared the next version of Abbott's Freestyle Libre continuous glucose monitor for people with diabetes, Abbott said Tuesday. It will become available later in 2022. The Freestyle Libre 3, which received honors at CES 2022, is the size of two stacked pennies, and...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy