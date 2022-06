Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) – The Nashville Black Market is proud to present its monthly Friday Night Market event at the Nashville Farmers Market on June 3rd. The free event will showcase more than 60 local black vendors and is open to the public from 6-10 pm, the first weekend of June. Beauty products, apparel, artisanal goods and services are a few items you can expect to encounter at the one-day event in addition to food trucks, raffles, live painting from Meg Pie Pollard, live band performance from Brassville and a DJ.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO