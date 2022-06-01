ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

A24, Made In Her Image Set Mentees For Inaugural Beyond The Screen Program – Update

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

UPDATED, 2:31 p.m.: A24 and the non-profit Made in Her Image have set the inaugural cohort for their program Beyond the Screen , in support of women and non-binary POC filmmakers.

Those chosen as mentees are Ailin Mo, Aloha Backenstose, Asari Aibangbee, Jaspreet Kaur, Tyler Newman, Rebecca Howell, Savannah-Rae Jackson, Uzo Ngwu, Vidal Thaver, Ndeye Maguette Doumbia, Nicole Pavia, Ingrid Nin, Aileen Ye, Anthea Liu, Arlyn De los Santos Aquino, Briana Richardson, Christine Lee (aka Esae Hyun), Jessica Ramirez, Kendra Lee, Kierra Usher, Kyra Saldana, Lathenia Johnson, Lauren Begay, Lofanitani Aisea, Maya Washington, Ciara Z Franklin, Kayli Joy Cooper, Sophia Hernandez, Kimberly Lopez Castellanos, Jadyn Newman and Tajianna Okechukw. More information on the Beyond the Screen program can be found below.

PREVIOUSLY, MAY 10: A24 has partnered with the non-profit Made in Her Image to launch Beyond the Screen, a new program in support of women and non-binary POC filmmakers.

Made in Her Image will pull back the curtain on the business of filmmaking for young people whose advancement and achievement in the film industry has been historically hindered by systemic racial and gender inequality. 30 women and non-binary people of color, ages 18-25, will be chosen to participate in the three-week workshop series, which kicks off in June.

Over three sessions on the business of production, post-production, and distribution, participants interested in a career in film and television will learn how a studio functions and leave with a better understanding of how to navigate their own projects and careers. Creatives participating in Beyond the Screen Q&As as part of the first edition of the program include Burning Cane director Phillip Youmans, Insecure producer Deniese Davis, and Netflix post-production executive Nancy Valle. Applications from those looking to be part of the first cohort must be submitted by May 15.

“In the wake of the racial justice uprisings of 2020, we saw an outpouring of equity and diversity commitments from Hollywood,” said Made in Her Image’s founder and CEO, Malakai. “Our goal with Beyond the Screen is to inspire young women and nonbinary people of color to see themselves as tomorrow’s producers and distributors, while also modelling for other studios, networks, and production companies the praxis of creating meaningful pipelines for underrepresented communities.”

Since launching in 2018, Made in Her Image has also partnered with Panavision, Sundance, CAA, Ford and Creative Solutions Los Angeles for workshops and incubators in directing, screenwriting and cinematography. The non-profit is also currently planning another edition of Panavision Catalyst Cohort—its educational, mentorship, and networking program for emerging women and non-binary film-industry professionals of color—which is scheduled to take place this fall. More information on its Beyond the Screen program can be found here .

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Jeff Sagansky Slams Streaming-Driven TV Business Model: “We Are In A Golden Age Of Content Production And The Dark Age Of Creative Profit Sharing”

Click here to read the full article. Jeff Sagansky, a media investor and producer and former top entertainment executive, is sounding the alarm on the adverse impact the now prevalent “cost plus” business model has had on profit participation. The setup, originally introduced by Netflix and subsequently adopted by most major streamers and TV studios, reverses a decades-long practice of above-the-line talent on hit series being handsomely rewarded with a cut of the profits that continues to generate income for decades after the show’s creation. In a blistering speech as part of a NATPE event Wednesday, Sagansky paints a bleak picture...
NFL
Deadline

Actor Laurence Fishburne Documentary About Jason Wilson ‘The Cave Of Adullam’ To Have World Premiere At Tribeca; Directed By Laura Checkoway

Click here to read the full article. Feature documentary, The Cave of Adullam, is set to world premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival on Monday, June 13. Directed by Academy Award and Emmy nominated filmmaker Laura Checkoway, the film is produced by Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland of Cinema Gypsy Productions, Banca Studio’s Roy Bank, and Wavelength’s Founder & CEO Jenifer Westphal and President Joe Plummer. The Cave Adullam follows author Jason Wilson and depicts a rarely seen and raw approach of initiating young Black boys into adulthood at his martial arts dojo in inner-city Detroit, aptly called The Cave...
MOVIES
Deadline

Jimmy Kimmel Rips Donald Trump, Ted Cruz & “Their Fellow Sewer-Dwellers” Over Uvalde Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Jimmy Kimmel isn’t done talking about last week’s horrific shooting in small-town Texas yet — not when former President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz and “their fellow sewer-dwellers are working overtime this week to shift the blame.” The late-night host noted Tuesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the NRA held its “annual meeting of the mindless” three days after the tragedy less than 300 miles away — because “you wouldn’t wanna lose that security deposit, now would you?” He asked later in the monologue, “What if the Democrats forced a vote on a bill that...
UVALDE, TX
Popculture

'Mindhunter' Star Returns to Netflix Charts With Mysterious Thriller

There might never be a Mindhunter Season 3, but the show's cast is still busy making new movies and shows. After Hannah Gross starred in Mindhunter Season 1, she starred in the horror movie Disappearance at Clifton Hill, which was recently released on Netflix. The movie originally hit theaters in 2019 and picked up four nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A24#The Beyond#Cannes#Academy Awards#Poc
Deadline

Queen Elizabeth II Appears On Buckingham Palace Balcony For Platinum Jubilee Kick-Off

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: The first main event of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations concluded shortly after 1pm local time in London today. Eyes were on the iconic balcony at Buckingham Palace where the monarch made her first appearance at about 12:30pm on a beautiful day one might call fit for a queen. She has rarely been seen in public of late owing to health problems in the past year. From her vantage point, she inspected the troops with the Duke of Kent as the Trooping the Colour neared its conclusion. At just before 1pm local,...
NFL
Deadline

Watch The Moment The Depp-Heard Trial Verdict Was Read In Courtroom

Click here to read the full article. The jury in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial announced a verdict today in the high-profile defamation lawsuit filed by Depp against his ex-wife. It found Heard liable on all three of the claims against her and Depp liable on two of her three claims against him. The verdict was announced at noon PT. Depp, who has been performing with guitar legend Jeff Beck in the U.K., was not there for the announcement. Heard, dressed all in black, fought back tears as the jury’s findings were announced one by one. Read All Of Deadline’s Exclusive Reporting...
NFL
Deadline

Queen Withdraws From Friday Platinum Jubilee Service After Suffering “Discomfort” During Thursday Celebrations

Click here to read the full article. Queen Elizabeth II has withdrawn from attending the UK’s Platinum Jubilee National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, Buckingham Palace said Thursday. The monarch has expressed her reluctance to stay away in a statement, which added that her son The Prince of Wales will be representing her the service, which will be televised on Friday as part of the second day of celebrations to mark her 70th anniversary on the throne. The decision for the Queen to stay at home comes after she experienced “discomfort” during Thursday’s first full day of celebrations....
NFL
Deadline

How To Watch The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Diana Ross, Nile Rodgers, Sir David Attenborough Get Ready To Celebrate Milestone With Parades And Concerts On BBC And ABC News

Click here to read the full article. Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations are almost upon us, with four days’ worth of events featuring some of the biggest stars coming up on the BBC and ABC News. A packed schedule is incoming across the next four days, with Britons handed an additional day’s holiday from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June and huge street parties planned across the UK. In the U.S., viewers will be able to watch the majority of the events on ABC News following an agreement struck between the network and BBC Studios. This includes Saturday’s mega celebration...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

Joe Biden Responds To Elon Musk’s “Super Bad Feeling” About The Economy: “Lots Of Luck On His Trip To The Moon”

Click here to read the full article. Joe Biden, touting a better-than-expected jobs report, responded to reports that Elon Musk has a “super bad feeling” about the economic outlook and that he wants to slash jobs at Tesla by 10%. “While Elon Musk is talking about that, Ford is increasing their investment, overwhelmingly. I think Ford is increasing the investment in building new electric vehicles. Six thousand employees – union employees, I might add, in the Midwest. The former Chrysler Corporation, they also are making similar investments in electric vehicles. Intel is adding 20,000 new jobs making computer chips. So, you...
NFL
Deadline

CBS Picks Up 3 Drama Pilots To Series, Passes On Comedy Pilots In Programming Shift

Click here to read the full article. CBS has given series orders to three of its five drama pilots, Max Thieriot’s Fire Country (fka Cal Fire); East New York, headlined by Amanda Warren and Jimmy Smits; and So Help Me Todd (fka Untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama), starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin. CBS is not commenting beyond that, but I hear all three series are for fall. True Lies, ordered as an off-cycle pilot, also had been rumored for a series order, likely for midseason. I hear negotiations between CBS and 20th Television continue, and the project is...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Jamie Dimon, Head Of Largest US Bank, Predicts “Economic Hurricane” In Next Few Months

Click here to read the full article. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is telling investors to batten down the hatches, as the Ukraine war and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy are potentially creating an economic hurricane. Dimon, speaking at a financial conference sponsored by AllianceBernstein, said, “It’s a hurricane. Right now, it’s kind of sunny, things are doing fine, everyone thinks the Fed can handle this,” according to Bloomberg. However, “That hurricane is right out there, down the road, coming our way,” he added. “We just don’t know if it’s a minor one or Superstorm Sandy or Andrew or something like that....
NFL
GamesRadar

7 New Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, Peacock, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of streaming recommendations from us. If you're planning a weekend movie night, you can choose Jackass 4.5 on Netflix, which is a compilation of deleted scenes and bonus content from the latest Jackass movie, or the Lonely Island's take on everyone's favorite cartoon chipmunks in Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney Plus. There's also new rom-com The Valet, a remake of the French movie of the same name, which is streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.
TV SHOWS
TVGuide.com

New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies in June

The best new shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video in June all lay in the shadow of the biggest release of the month: The Boys Season 3, which premieres on June 3. Eric Kripke's superhero show for people who don't like superhero shows is one of the most deranged things on television right now, satirizing the commercialization of pop culture while also covering it with buckets of human guts.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Amber Heard Wants To Appeal Jury Decision In Favor Of Johnny Depp, Her Attorney Tells ‘Today’: “She Has Some Excellent Grounds For It”

Click here to read the full article. Amber Heard’s attorney, appearing on NBC’s Today, said that her client “absolutely” wants to appeal a Virginia jury’s decision in favor of Johnny Depp, finding that the actress is liable for defamation in her Washington Post op ed claiming domestic abuse. “She has some excellent grounds for it,” Elaine Bredehoft told Savannah Guthrie. In the interview, Bredehoft blamed a number of factors for Heard’s loss, citing evidentiary decisions as well as the influence of social media. “She was demonized here,” Bredehoft said. “A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been...
NFL
Deadline

Platinum Jubilee: Her Majesty The Queen Remains The World’s Biggest Star

Click here to read the full article. Billy Elliot’s Stephen Daldry hailed her as “the biggest star ever.“ The filmmaker was referring to Her Majesty The Queen, who on this day celebrates the 70th anniversary of her being crowned sovereign of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. How To Watch The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Diana Ross, Nile Rodgers, Sir David Attenborough Get Ready To Celebrate Milestone With Parades And Concerts On BBC And ABC News Daldry made that comment to this reporter several years ago, during pre-production of Netflix drama The Crown, of which he is an executive producer and...
NFL
Deadline

‘The Real’ Wraps Up Eight Seasons In Daytime; “There Was Never A Show That Looked Like Us”

Click here to read the full article. Another Telepictures talk show wrapped up a successful run in daytime today. The women of The Real — Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Garcelle Beauvais — said goodbye after eight seasons and 1,360 episodes in syndication. Eight days after Ellen DeGeneres bid farewell to her daytime audience of 19 seasons, the women of The Real let the tears flow as they looked back at some of their more memorable moments  — like when Love got a surprise visit from Idris Elba, Houghton’s wedding in Paris, the show’s interview with Michelle Obama,...
NFL
Deadline

‘True Detective’: Jodie Foster To Star In Season 4 Of HBO Anthology Series, Marks First Major Adult TV Role

Click here to read the full article. Jodie Foster is heading into Night Country. The Silence of the Lambs star is to lead the fourth iteration of HBO’s True Detective franchise, True Detective: Night Country. Foster, who will also exec produce the series, will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series, which comes from writer and director Issa López and executive producer Barry Jenkins. Alan Page Arriaga, exec producer of Starz’s Shining Girls, has also joined Lopez to write. The series is centered around Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic...
NFL
Deadline

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Barrel-Rolling To $274M, Becoming Tom Cruise’s Top-Grossing Movie At Domestic Box Office

Click here to read the full article. Moviegoers aren’t losing that loving feeling for Top Gun: Maverick this weekend as the movie is destined to become Tom Cruise’s top-grossing movie ever at the domestic box office with $273.6M. The 3x Oscar nominee’s previous high earning title was Steven Spielberg’s 2005 sci-fi title War of the Worlds at $234M. Top Gun 2 is expected to beat War of the Worlds on Saturday; the Joseph Kosinski-directed sequel eyeing a second Friday of $20M, -61% against last Friday (+ previews) on its way to a 3-day of $68M, -46%. Some rival studios see it much higher, but again, it’s still...
NFL
Deadline

Fox News Tops May Cable News Ratings As ‘The Five’ Ranks No. 1 In Total Viewers

Click here to read the full article. Fox News’ audience continued to grow in May while its main cable news rivals saw viewership declines. The network drew 2.27 million total viewers in primetime, up 4% from May, 2021. MSNBC averaged 1.02 million, down 32%, while CNN averaged 660,000, down 28%. In the 25-54 demographic, Fox News topped with an average of 351,000 viewers, compared to 150,000 for CNN and 105,000 for MSNBC. The figures are from Nielsen and were released by Fox News. In total day, Fox News averaged 1.46 million, up 23%. MSNBC posted 634,000, down 24%, and CNN averaged 500,000, down...
NFL
Deadline

Johnny Depp Wins Defamation Trial; Jury Sides With Amber Heard In One Counterclaim

Click here to read the full article. (Updated with more details & statements) Johnny Depp has won his defamation trial against Amber Heard, a Virginia jury decided Wednesday. After less than three days of deliberation, the seven-person panel ruled that the Aquaman star defamed Depp in a late 2018 Washington Post op-ed. In the piece, Heard described herself as the “public face of domestic abuse,” more than two years after she accused Depp of physical abuse and obtained a restraining order against him. Depp was seeking $50 million in damages, but the jury has awarded him $15 million — $10 million in compensatory...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

89K+
Followers
30K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy