My name is Eric Alspaugh, and I am an intern for the National Women in Agriculture Association, a nonprofit headquartered in Oklahoma City. We are hosting an event on Thursday, June 16th to provide support to historically underserved producers through our Alabama and Mississippi chapters. The event is free for everyone and is virtual. We were wondering if you offered any free community outreach services to help us spread the word about our event. I have attached the flyer for the event. We would appreciate any help helping us get the word out.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 7 HOURS AGO