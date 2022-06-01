ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Shakira Teaches You the Robot Dance in Harem Pants & Prada Combat Boots for ‘Dancing With Myself’ Promo

By Hanna McNeila
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gtaNa_0fxSfm6C00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Shakira made a case for combat boots as dancing gear in her latest Instagram post yesterday.

The singer fashioned a velour set into an edgy on-the-clock dance ensemble. She wore a cropped long-sleeved shirt with a turtle neck and matching harem pants. The low-waisted trousers had a loose fit and a particularly baggy detail at the center, giving her more freedom and comfort to dance.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NBC Entertainment (@nbc)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vgub7_0fxSfm6C00
CREDIT: Nordstrom

In the video, Shakira gave step-by-step instructions for the dance in honor of her new NBC series “Dancing With Myself,” for which she is a judge alongside Nick Jonas and Lizzy Koshy.

She captioned the post “ Learn this dance and post your video using #DancingWithMyselfAtHome. We’ll share some of our favorite at-home dances on the show next week. nbc.com/DWMatHome.”

For last night’s episode of the show, Shakira made a statement in neon. She wore a yellow nylon cropped jacket with black striped detailing at the seams. Beneath the jacket, she sported a black corset-style shirt. The bustier top had wire detailing and mesh fabric. She also accessorized with a thick chain necklace with a large clasp at the front.

Shop these combat boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=354ANl_0fxSfm6C00
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Adie 2 Combat Boot, $100.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xrpme_0fxSfm6C00
CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Betty Black Boots, $100.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0muHle_0fxSfm6C00

To Buy: Dr. Martens Molly Platform Boots, $200.

Flip through the gallery to see Shakira’s best performance looks through the years.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 6

Related
Footwear News

North West Wears High Heels and Denim for ‘Best Date Ever’ With Kim Kardashian

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian’s sleek style always makes a statement – and now, it appears daughter North West is picking up a fashion lesson from her mom. While on a mother-daughter date at a restaurant with Kardashian — as seen on Instagram — North slipped on a pair of black heels, which looked to be about two inches. They appeared to be a vintage set of mules, featuring black patent leather uppers, rounded soles and thin crossed toe straps accented with delicate buckles. North paired the strappy footwear with black jeans and a black short-sleeved top, accessorizing...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Messy Dollar Tree Store Run By ‘Only One’ Worker Goes Viral After Customers Stock Shelves to Help Out

Click here to read the full article. A Dollar Tree store has gone viral on TikTok after video showed messy conditions at Austin, Texas-area location that’s been described as being run by only one employee, according to the clip. @x_bazan06 This is wrong guys :(. #fyp #austin #dollartreehacks ♬ original sound – Felipe_bazan In the video posted on April 30, TikTok creator Felipe films throughout the dollar store’s aisles, showing loose products strewn about the floor alongside countless boxes of unpacked merchandise. In the video, which now has more than 3.4 million views, a worker named Maggie explains that she’s...
AUSTIN, TX
Footwear News

Shaquille O’ Neal’s Credit Card Got Declined at Walmart for the ‘Biggest Purchase in Walmart History’

Click here to read the full article. Shaquille O’Neal may be worth $400 million, but he’s not above dropping some major dollars at Walmart. That is if his credit card doesn’t get declined. A 2018 clip of Shaq recounting the story of an ill-fated Walmart shopping spree recently went viral yet again after “The Late Late Show” reposted the hilarious talk show moment on Instagram. In the clip — which is from an April 13, 2018 appearance on the show — Shaq recounts the story of his $70,000 Walmart shopping spree to host James Corden and guest Victoria Beckham, which he...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T Snaps Thirst Traps For Coco Austin On Their Bahamas Vacation

Ice-T is fulfilling his duties as Coco Austin's Instagram husband on their family vacation. As Hollywood Life reports, the couple has been on a trip to the Bahamas with their 6-year-old daughter Chanel, sharing plenty of social media content with their friends and fans, although some of it has raised more eyebrows than intended.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Shakira
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
Steve Madden
Person
Kate Moss
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Boots#Dance#Dancing With Myself#Baggy Pants#Velour#Nbc Entertainment#Nordstrom#Nbc Com Dwmathome#Dsw
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Sleek “Plan B” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion has released the official music video for her hard-hitting release “Plan B.” Previously previewed at her 2022 Coachella debut, the track samples Jodeci and Wu-Tang’s “Freak’n You Remix.” The visual was directed by Mugler creatives Casey Cadwallader and John Miserendino. In the music video, Megan Thee Stallion stands confidently in an all-black setting, rapping every stabbing lyric directly into the camera. In contrast to her previous colorful visuals, Tina Snow takes a sleek approach with “Plan B” video. The camera emphasizes various angles of her body, from her mouth as she...
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Reveals Relationship Status With Scott Disick After Miami Hangout

Larsa Pippen, 47, has set the record straight regarding her relationship with Scott Disick, 38. After Kim Kardashian‘s former bestie and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex hung out in Miami, Florida on April 20, speculation ran rampant that the two had become something more than just friends. But that’s not the case, at least according to Larsa, who told Page Six on May 5 that she has an “organic friendship” with Scott.
MIAMI, FL
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 13 Pops Up With the "French Blue" Motif

The Air Jordan 13 has been fairly active with its releases thus far in 2022. We’ve seen the high-cut model arrive in various palettes including “Court Purple” and “Del Sol” schemes, and it has elected to borrow a classic “French Blue” theme. Jordan...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Steps Out in Vibrant Orange During Date Night With Her Fiancé

Simone Biles lit up Instagram on Wednesday in a tangerine minidress and a matching manicure. Biles paused to snap a few mirror selfies before heading out on a date night with her fiancé, Jonathan Owens, in a strappy, fitted dress that hit just above mid-thigh. Standing beside Biles, Owens was dressed in a black T-shirt, matching sneakers, and a pair of cropped gray slacks.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Stone pulls out all the stops with jaw-dropping rebellious red dress at Cannes Film Festival

Sharon Stone rocked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival as she attended the Elvis premiere on Wednesday evening. In a gentle nod to "The King of Rock and Roll", the 64-year-old actress arrived wearing a figure-hugging, garnet-red dress embellished with statement jewels. She teamed her look with a matching red Dolce & Gabbana heart clutch, oversized aviator sunglasses, and strappy red heels.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

128K+
Followers
15K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy