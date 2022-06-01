Shakira Teaches You the Robot Dance in Harem Pants & Prada Combat Boots for ‘Dancing With Myself’ Promo
Click here to read the full article.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Shakira made a case for combat boots as dancing gear in her latest Instagram post yesterday.
The singer fashioned a velour set into an edgy on-the-clock dance ensemble. She wore a cropped long-sleeved shirt with a turtle neck and matching harem pants. The low-waisted trousers had a loose fit and a particularly baggy detail at the center, giving her more freedom and comfort to dance.View this post on Instagram
A post shared by NBC Entertainment (@nbc)
In the video, Shakira gave step-by-step instructions for the dance in honor of her new NBC series “Dancing With Myself,” for which she is a judge alongside Nick Jonas and Lizzy Koshy.
She captioned the post “ Learn this dance and post your video using #DancingWithMyselfAtHome. We’ll share some of our favorite at-home dances on the show next week. nbc.com/DWMatHome.”
For last night’s episode of the show, Shakira made a statement in neon. She wore a yellow nylon cropped jacket with black striped detailing at the seams. Beneath the jacket, she sported a black corset-style shirt. The bustier top had wire detailing and mesh fabric. She also accessorized with a thick chain necklace with a large clasp at the front.
Shop these combat boots.
To Buy: Marc Fisher Adie 2 Combat Boot, $100.
To Buy: Steve Madden Betty Black Boots, $100.
To Buy: Dr. Martens Molly Platform Boots, $200.
Flip through the gallery to see Shakira’s best performance looks through the years.More from Footwear News
- Shakira Brings Old Hollywood Glamour In High-Slit Dress & Stiletto Sandals at 'Elvis' Premiere at Cannes Film Festival
- Tom Cruise Has Been Using Height Illusion Tricks for Years to Looker Taller Than Everyone Else
- Kate Middleton Lets Her Feet Breathe With Tom Cruise in Cutout Prada Pumps & Roland Mouret Dress for 'Top Gun: Maverick' Premiere
Comments / 6