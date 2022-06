Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With their season now over, the McNeese Cowboys look forward to a restful off-season, but as always, they’ll miss the comradery. “It’s a breakup that ends immediately, and you don’t see them again because when we were in that dugout on Saturday night that’s literally the last time that team will all be in the same place ever again,” said head coach Justin Hill.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO