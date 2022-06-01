ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum and the legacies on the line in the 2022 NBA Finals

By Ben Rohrbach
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the tipoff for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, let us take a deep dive into what this championship series will mean for the legacies of so many of the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors. Before he has...

NBC Sports

Udoka finally reveals fallout from Smart calling out Tatum and Brown

No one viewed the Celtics as title contenders when Marcus Smart shockingly called out All-Star teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for refusing to pass the ball after a November loss to the Bulls. That moment has alternately been described as galvanizing and ill-advised, and now we have a clearer...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

