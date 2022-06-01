ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Tenet to sell $2B in senior secured notes

By Marissa Plescia
beckershospitalreview.com
 2 days ago

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare is selling $2 billion in senior secured first lien notes due on June 15, 2030,...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

BUSINESS
pymnts

Kohl’s Gets 2 Competing Takeover Bids

Kohl’s has been the recipient of takeover bids from private equity firm Sycamore Partners and Franchise Group, a retail holding company, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote Thursday (June 2). Sycamore will value the department store chain at around the mid-$50s a share, with Franchise Group offering around $60....
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Kohl’s Receives Two New Takeover Bids — Is Stock Investment Safe?

Wisconsin-headquartered department store chain Kohl’s Corp has gotten takeover bids from two separate firms, The Wall Street Journal reported on June 2. According to their sources, private-equity firm Sycamore Partners valued the company in the mid-$50s per share. Franchise Group valued the stock at roughly $60 per share, which would total between $7 billion and $8 billion.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Insiders Buy More Than $41M Of 2 Penny Stocks

US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
beckershospitalreview.com

Bon Secours Mercy Health's digital holding company acquires Nordic

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health's digital holding company, Accrete Partners, has acquired health tech consulting company Nordic Consulting Partners. Nordic provides IT services, strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, and enterprise technology transformation to health systems, according to a June 1 press release. Nordic Consulting Partners also...
CINCINNATI, OH
beckershospitalreview.com

Navigating the contrast dye shortage: 6 healthcare leaders share strategies

The contrast dye shortage, caused by COVID-19 lockdowns in China, has spurred leaders at healthcare systems across the nation to come up with innovative solutions to continue services with rationed supplies. This compilation features guidance from six leaders at five systems who shared insights with Becker's via email. Question: What...
HEALTH
freightwaves.com

XPO names Amo to run spinoff’s brokerage unit

XPO Logistics Inc. said Thursday that Lou Amo, currently the president of XPO’s North American brokerage unit, will become president of the brokerage business that will be spun off from XPO later this year. Amo joined XPO (NYSE: XPO) in 2012 as vice president, brokerage operations. His role was...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

How much Americans overpay for generic drugs: 3 report notes

Americans often shell out extra for generics due to hazy pricing practices from pharmacy benefit managers and other middlemen, according to a new report from researchers at the USC Schaeffer Center in Los Angeles. Three notes from the May 31 report:. 1. U.S. consumers pay inflated prices that may be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motley Fool

Billionaire Crypto Investor Predicts More Volatility in Coming Months

Galaxy Digital founder and cryptocurrency bull, Mike Novogratz, says we've got a bumpy economic ride ahead of us. During the most recent quarterly earnings call, the CEO of crypto investment firm Galaxy Digital stated that the digital asset space would see heightened volatility through the next few quarters. Despite the...
STOCKS
beckershospitalreview.com

How to improve financial outcomes through intelligence in payment call centers — 5 Qs answered

Handling patient billing inquiries and payments can be challenging for call center representatives. Conversations are often awkward and unproductive, and reps often aren't equipped with information that points to the best payment option for each individual. Becker's Hospital Review recently spoke with two payment experts from RevSpring to learn how...
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

Healthcare interoperability firm gets $30M infusion

A healthcare interoperability company has received a $30 million infusion of funding to expand its team and technology investments. Madison, Wis.-based Moxe Health works with EHRs to streamline healthcare payments and operations by digitizing medical charts and facilitating data exchange between providers, payers and third-parties. The company said in a...
MADISON, WI
beckershospitalreview.com

GSK set to acquire biopharmaceutical company

GSK entered a definitive agreement May 31 to purchase Affinivax, a clinical-stage, Boston-based biopharmaceutical company, for $2.1 billion and up to $1.2 billion in potential development milestones. Affinivax is developing a novel class of vaccines, including pneumococcal vaccines, according to a news release. "The proposed acquisition further strengthens our vaccines...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
beckershospitalreview.com

Oracle gets antitrust approval for Cerner deal, expected to close next week

Oracle has obtained the required antitrust approvals, including European Commission clearance, for its pending $28.5 billion acquisition of Cerner. Oracle said with this approval, the tender offer for Cerner should be completed following the expiration of its tender offer at midnight Eastern time on June 6, according to a June 1 press release.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

10 most active private equity firms in healthcare

Private equity firms that invest in healthcare had a busy first quarter of 2022, continuing a series of megadeals that started last year. Here are the private equity firms most active in the healthcare sector since 2017 (by deal count), according to an analysis by capital market researcher PitchBook:. 1....
HEALTH

