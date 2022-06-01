How to Exert Real Power in Negotiations

The other day I was running up a mountain, with a podcast in one ear and clean mountain air in the other. Jordan Peterson was interviewing Jocko Willink, an author/podcaster, and retired Navy Seal officer. They were talking about how Willink studied English because he knew that being a good Navy Seal would require the ability to clearly communicate. The two men do a sort of deep dive into why English is such a useful thing to study, and the idea that struck me in a soft spot was that the ability to write well is priceless, because the ability to write well is directly correlated with the ability to think well. If you can communicate your thoughts and articulate them well, nothing can stop you.

7 DAYS AGO