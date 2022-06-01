Gov. Abbott orders review of school safety in Texas, includes random unannounced intruder checks
By James Clark
KETK / FOX51 News
2 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday ordered a review of school safety in Texas. Abbott directed the Texas School Safety Center (TxSSC) to provide a progress report to his office and the Texas Legislature by October 1.
Abbott said the TxSSC must conduct comprehensive school safety reviews to confirm all Texas public schools are following state law on active threat plans.
The TxSSC must confirm control procedures with all public schools, such as single access points, locked classroom doors, visitor check-in procedures and exterior door locks. In addition to making sure all schools have procedures consistent with state standards, TxSSC must also do random inspections.
“Your team should begin conducting in-person, unannounced, random intruder detection audits on school districts,” Abbott wrote. “Also, the TxSSC should immediately begin working with my office and the Legislature on recommendations to improve current security systems and determine the funding necessary to continue the work of hardening our schools against outside threats.”
Click here to read the full letter from Abbott to the TxSSC.
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The questions come after every mass shooting. When will it end? How can we keep our families and ourselves safe? What needs to change? Will anything change? History shows mixed results for those calling for gun control legislation. In Texas, the legislative response after mass shootings has led to laws aiming to […]
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke was in Austin Friday to speak on the recent Uvalde school shooting. O'Rourke discussed his vision for protecting children across the state and how he believes his opponent, Gov. Greg Abbott, has failed to do so over the past seven years.
A former judge, the top state official’s inept response to the Uvalde shooting shows how little of his legal training he remembers. All law schools train aspiring trial lawyers and judges to gather evidence, evaluate witnesses, and test claims and theories. We also learn not to interfere in criminal investigations. But Texas Governor Greg Abbott seems to have forgotten his legal training—and his ethics given his recent ham-handed response to the horrific school shooting in Uvalde. Instead, his words and actions highlighted what appears to be a serious mental decline.
The gunman who killed 21 people inside a Uvalde elementary school walked into the unlocked building unopposed, the Department of Public Safety said in a revised statement, as reported by the Austin American- Statesman and other media sources. After the gunman crashed his grandmother’s truck in a ditch, he walked...
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas’ “Dead Suspect Loophole” could be used to block the release of law enforcement records related to last week’s school shooting in Uvalde that left 19 children and two adults dead, transparency advocates and lawmakers fear. For years, KXAN investigators have explored...
HOUSTON — It’s becoming an all too familiar tragedy for Texans. After Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and Uvalde, what will change?. Sen. Roland Gutierrez spoke Thursday outside the growing memorial for the 21 lives lost at Robb Elementary. “The political answer is change ... a two-digit...
When it comes to the rate of firearm deaths, California ranks among the nation’s lowest. California had 8.5 gun deaths per 100,000 people in 2020, compared with 14.2 gun deaths per 100,000 in Texas that same year.
LUBBOCK, Texas – Wednesday, all Bubba’s 33 Texas locations donated 100 percent of their sales to the Uvalde Victim Relief Fund created by University Health. At Bubba’s 33 Lubbock location, workers set out a special memorial: a full table with far too many seats — one for each victim that lost their lives May 24. […]
AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas lawmakers were recently appointed to the Senate Special Committee to Protect All Texans. Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) will serve as chair of the committee, while Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) will be a member of the committee. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick named them, along with the following, to serve: […]
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans can catch the premiere of the first Texas wildlife film, Deep in the Heart on Friday. Mathew McConaughey is narrating the movie, and it will showcase the habitats and wildlife that can be found in the state. The film follows different animals like mountain lions and a mysterious blind […]
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin says COVID-19 cases are increasing in the area, and two new omicron subvariants have been detected in Travis County. The city is recommending those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so, and get booster shots and continue to wear masks in situations where social distancing is not possible.
“Project Penguin” is dead. The Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors terminated a previous agreement with the anonymous manufacturer during its regular meeting Wednesday, June 1. The company, which would have brought 120 jobs to the area, opted out of the move due to the Texas tax system, said EDC Executive Director Christian Fletcher.
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The statewide average price of gas in Texas reached a new record high on Thursday, according to AAA. The current average cost around the Lone Star State sits at $4.34, eight cents more than last week, and a whopping $1.63 more than a year ago. Drivers in El Paso are paying […]
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Michelle Vallejo declared victory Wednesday in the Democratic primary runoff for the national battleground 15th Congressional District in South Texas. Her declaration came eight days after election night, when she...
HOUSTON — One idea being talked about again in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde is allowing teachers to arm themselves in the classroom. But it’s already an option here in our state; an option few districts actually take advantage of. Teachers armed with their voices...
Downtown Luling is the place to be June 23-26 as folks from near and far gather to celebrate the 69th annual Luling Watermelon Thump. A tradition that started in 1954 to honor the area agricultural producers, the Thump has gained popularity as one of the top small-town festivals in the nation. With World Championship seedspitting in the unique indoor spitting arena known as the “spitway,” to parade, food galore, carnival, melon eating, giant melon auction, car show, exhibitor’s market and top notch touring musical acts, the Thump is definitely a destination to be experienced.
Comments / 0