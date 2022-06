If you're 5 years old when you lose your mother, people with red eyes and hushed voices start to fill your house. But you have never been to a wake. What do you say when they stick out their hands? "Did Ye Hear Mammy Died?" is Seamas O'Reilly's funny and sweet, sometimes scalding and sarcastic memoir, recounting what it was like to be a little boy living through loss and doing that as one of 11 siblings in rural Derry during the times of the Troubles in Northern Ireland. Mr. O'Reilly, who a columnist for The Observer and Irish Tattler, joins us from London. Thank you so much for being with us.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 22 HOURS AGO