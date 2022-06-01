Damian Lewis, Rapman, Salman Rushdie, Jane Turton to Receive Queen’s Birthday Honors

Click here to read the full article.

“Billions” actor Damian Lewis , actor-director Rapman (“Blue Story”), writer Salman Rushdie (“Midnight’s Children”) and All3Media CEO Jane Turton are among those in the arts and entertainment field recognized in the annual Queen’s birthday honors.

Lewis has been recognized as a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to drama and charity. Also accorded a CBE is filmmaker Isaac Julien, Berlin winner for “Derek.”

Rushdie has been accorded the Member of the Order of the Companions of Honor accolade for services to literature alongside illustrator and writer Quentin Blake (“Jackanory”), for services to illustration.

Director Andrew Onwubolu, also known as Rapman, has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his services to drama and music. Veteran “Coronation Street” actor Helen Worth Dawson has also been accorded an MBE for services to drama.

Ian Rankin, whose crime novels, including the “Rebus” series based on his Inspector Rebus novels have been adapted for TV, receives a knighthood for services to literature and charity.

In the TV world, Turton, CEO of All3Media, the global parent company for the producers of “Fleabag” and “Gogglebox,” is getting an Order of the British Empire (OBE) for her contributions to the sector.

In sport, former soccer player and commentator Rio Ferdinand also receives an OBE for his activism and charity work.

Also in sport, an MBE is being awarded to cricketer Moeen Ali. There are also MBEs for the gold-medal winning Beijing Olympic curlers Mili Smith, Victoria Wright, Hailey Duff and Jennifer Dodds with captain Eve Muirhead receiving an OBE; and MBEs for gold-medal winning Beijing Paralympic super-G skier Neil Simpson and his guide and brother Andrew Simpson. Welsh International soccer player Gareth Bale receives an MBE for services to football and charity, alongside James Milner for the work his foundation undertakes.

Of the 1,002 people honored, 584 women are recognized in the list, representing 51.5% of the total; 13.3% of the honorees come from an ethnic minority background: 9.3% are disabled or have a long-term health condition; 24.3% considered themselves to come from a lower socio-economic background; and 4.6% of recipients are LGBT.

The honors were announced as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which will take place across the U.K. over the next four days.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “This historic Platinum Jubilee is not only a celebration of the monarch but of the qualities she possesses. The honors she confers this week reflect many of those qualities that have been invaluable from all different walks of life and to communities across the U.K. I pay tribute to all of this year’s winners. Their stories of courage and compassion are an inspiration to us all.”