Damian Lewis, Rapman, Salman Rushdie, Jane Turton to Receive Queen’s Birthday Honors

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
“Billions” actor Damian Lewis , actor-director Rapman (“Blue Story”), writer Salman Rushdie (“Midnight’s Children”) and All3Media CEO Jane Turton are among those in the arts and entertainment field recognized in the annual Queen’s birthday honors.

Lewis has been recognized as a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to drama and charity. Also accorded a CBE is filmmaker Isaac Julien, Berlin winner for “Derek.”

Rushdie has been accorded the Member of the Order of the Companions of Honor accolade for services to literature alongside illustrator and writer Quentin Blake (“Jackanory”), for services to illustration.

Director Andrew Onwubolu, also known as Rapman, has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his services to drama and music. Veteran “Coronation Street” actor Helen Worth Dawson has also been accorded an MBE for services to drama.

Ian Rankin, whose crime novels, including the “Rebus” series based on his Inspector Rebus novels have been adapted for TV, receives a knighthood for services to literature and charity.

In the TV world, Turton, CEO of All3Media, the global parent company for the producers of “Fleabag” and “Gogglebox,”  is getting an Order of the British Empire (OBE) for her contributions to the sector.

In sport, former soccer player and commentator Rio Ferdinand also receives an OBE for his activism and charity work.

Also in sport, an MBE is being awarded to cricketer Moeen Ali. There are also MBEs for the gold-medal winning Beijing Olympic curlers Mili Smith, Victoria Wright, Hailey Duff and Jennifer Dodds with captain Eve Muirhead receiving an OBE; and MBEs for gold-medal winning Beijing Paralympic super-G skier Neil Simpson and his guide and brother Andrew Simpson. Welsh International soccer player Gareth Bale receives an MBE for services to football and charity, alongside James Milner for the work his foundation undertakes.

Of the 1,002 people honored, 584 women are recognized in the list, representing 51.5% of the total; 13.3% of the honorees come from an ethnic minority background: 9.3% are disabled or have a long-term health condition; 24.3% considered themselves to come from a lower socio-economic background; and 4.6% of recipients are LGBT.

The honors were announced as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which will take place across the U.K. over the next four days.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “This historic Platinum Jubilee is not only a celebration of the monarch but of the qualities she possesses. The honors she confers this week reflect many of those qualities that have been invaluable from all different walks of life and to communities across the U.K. I pay tribute to all of this year’s winners. Their stories of courage and compassion are an inspiration to us all.”

Variety

As Queen Elizabeth II Marks 70 Years on The Throne, Britain Celebrates With Concerts, Pageants and Parades

Click here to read the full article. Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her Platinum Jubilee from June 2 and the U.K. is awash in events celebrating the milestone. At press time, there were no fewer than 2,429 public events and 3,388 street parties or private events taking place across the country, with London leading the way with 1,000. The U.K. has a special four-day bank holiday beginning Thursday to celebrate the 96-year-old monarch's achievement. The Queen, who ascended the throne in February 1952, is the longest-serving monarch in British history — surpassing Queen Victoria's 63-year reign by seven years.
WORLD
Variety

Queen Elizabeth and Royals Kick Off Jubilee Celebrations With Lavish Pageantry — But No Harry and Meghan

Click here to read the full article. The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations kicked off on Thursday morning with a parade and flypast around Buckingham Palace, and the bittersweet acknowledgement that Britain is unlikely to experience anything quite like this ever again. The milestone marks 70 years on the throne for Queen Elizabeth II, who took the crown at just 25 years old in February 1952. The U.K. has a special four-day bank holiday beginning Thursday to celebrate the 96 year old, who is the longest-serving monarch in British history. Although the Queen missed the Trooping the Color ceremony, she appeared on the...
U.K.
Variety

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make First Public Appearance in U.K. Since 2020

Click here to read the full article. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their first public appearance in the U.K. since stepping down as senior royals in March 2020. The couple, who are now based in California, returned to Britain for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations marking her 70 years on the throne. Although they kept a low profile during Thursday's Trooping the Color ceremony, they were in full view at Friday's National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, where their entrance drew loud cheers from the gathered crowd outside.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee: How to Watch All of the Events

Click here to read the full article. This weekend, Britain will celebrate the landmark 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's ascension to the throne with Platinum Jubilee weekend, a national bank holiday taking place from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5. The Queen's 70th anniversary occurred on Feb. 6, which marks the date where she took the throne at age 25 following the death of her father King George VI. Various celebrations in the U.K. have already taken place, leading up to the national holiday this weekend. The Jubilee will see a variety of public events, including Trooping the Colour,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Stephen S. Thompson, ‘Sitting in Limbo’ Writer, Dies at 56

Click here to read the full article. Stephen S. Thompson, writer of BAFTA-winning drama "Sitting In Limbo," died from cancer on May 26. He was 56. An acclaimed novelist of Jamaican descent, Thompson's first novel "Toy Soldiers" was published in 2000. Further novels include "Missing Joe" (2012) and "No More Heroes" (2016). Thompson wrote feature-length drama "Sitting In Limbo" in response to his brother Anthony Bryan's fight against deportation amid the Windrush scandal, a British political scandal where many people who had come to the U.K. before 1973 from Caribbean countries were detained and deported.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer reveals actor’s first words after Johnny Depp verdict: ‘I’m so sorry’

A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has revealed the Aquaman actor’s first words after the verdict came down. “One of the first things she said is, ‘I am so sorry to all those women out there. This is a setback for all women in and outside the courtroom,’” attorney Elaine Bredehoft told The Today Show on Thursday morning. “She feels the burden of that.”A jury on Wednesday determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan and Harry's Daughter Lilibet Have Officially Met

Queen Elizabeth II and her great-granddaughter Lilibet “Lili” have officially met, Entertainment Tonight reports. A source told the outlet that Lili and the Queen had their first meeting on Thursday after Trooping the Colour. Lili's big brother and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's oldest son Archie, 3, was also there to see the Queen again.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

KK, Popular Indian Singer, Dies at 53

Click here to read the full article. Krishnakumar Kunnath, the Indian singer popularly known as KK, died of a cardiac arrest while performing a concert at Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata on Tuesday. He was 53. Known as one of the most versatile singers in the country, KK sang across languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese and Gujarati. After a successful career singing advertising jingles, KK debuted in films in 1996 with Hindi and Telugu-language versions of composer A.R. Rahman's soundtrack for "Kadal Desam" and for "Maachis," composed by Vishal Bhardwaj.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Masked Singer Orville Peck on Being Openly Gay in Country Music: ‘We’ve Always Been There’

Click here to read the full article. Orville Peck grew up in South Africa before moving to Toronto with his family when he was 15. A theater kid and a trained ballet dancer, he eventually headed to London and appeared in a play in the West End. But his acting career was short-lived because his true passion was making music — country music. "All I ever wanted to do was be a country singer," Peck says. "I finally got the courage when I was in my 20s to put all of the things I love together and just do the dang...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Chris Taylor obituary

My friend Chris Taylor, who has died of cancer aged 69, described herself modestly on Twitter as “Director of New Writing South, lapsed writer, aspiring cook”. She was rather more than that. Chris was a force. She set up New Writing South, a non-profit organisation, to champion and encourage writers, after running a successful theatre PR business, and also pursued her own creative practice in both writing and the visual arts.
OBITUARIES
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee

A family affair. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first official appearance at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee during a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral. Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, June 2, that the 96-year-old monarch, who is celebrating a historic 70 years on the throne, would skip the service after experiencing discomfort […]
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Dolph Lundgren: Amber Heard Was ‘Terrific’ and ‘Very Kind’ on the ‘Aquaman 2’ Set

Click here to read the full article. Dolph Lundgren has nothing but positive things to say about his experience working with Amber Heard on the upcoming "Aquaman" sequel, officially titled "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." The recent Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial revealed that Heard was almost replaced on the "Aquaman" sequel and that her role in the film was significantly cut back, but Heard remained in good spirits on the film's set, according to Lundgren. "She was great. I worked with her on the first 'Aquaman,' now the second one. We shot last fall in London," Lundgren recently told Redline...
MOVIES
The Independent

Boris Johnson booed as he arrives for Queen’s jubilee service at St Paul’s

Boris Johnson faces the task of persuading Conservative MPs he can still lead his party into the next general election, despite being booed by the crowd outside the Queen’s platinum jubilee service.In a new humiliation for the prime minister, desperately trying to stave off a no-confidence vote, he was met with a loud chorus of boos, jeers and whistles as he walked up the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral with his wife Carrie on Friday.BBC presenter Jane Hill noted that there was “substantial amount” of booing as Mr Johnson entered the cathedral, and the PM was also heckled as...
POLITICS
Deadline

Damian Lewis, Jane Turton, Bonnie Tyler Among Queen’s Jubilee Birthday Honours Recipients

Click here to read the full article. With Jubilee celebrations about to kick off in the UK, the Queen’s Birthday Honours List has been released for 2022. Included among recipients are such arts and entertainment figures as actor Damian Lewis, author Salman Rushdie, All3Media CEO Jane Turton, Wales-born singer Bonnie Tyler and designer Stella McCartney. The awards range from knighthoods to MBEs and recognize outstanding contributions across all sectors, in particular for public service, the environment and sustainability, and youth engagement. Satanic Verses author Rushdie for his part is receiving a Companion of Honor, of which there are only 65 at any...
NFL
Variety

Johnny Depp Celebrates Trial Win Over Amber Heard: ‘Truth Never Perishes’

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp issued a lengthy statement celebrating the verdict in his lawsuit against Amber Heard. The "Aquaman" star must now pay $15 million in damages to Depp ($10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages) after the jury ruled that she defamed Depp when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed alluding to her past claims of domestic violence. While the jury in the verdict sided more with Depp, it still ruled that Depp defamed Heard in the course of fighting back against her charges. The jury awarded Heard $2 million in...
CELEBRITIES
