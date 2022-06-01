This Is The Most Popular Pizza Topping In Arizona
What's your go-to pizza topping?
While you make the most difficult decision of your life, check out this list that ranks the most popular pizza toppings in every state from YorkTest. Here's how they did it:
To discover what the most popular topping is in every state, we used Google search data to look at the number of average monthly searches for dozens of different pizza variations.
In Arizona , the most popular pizza topping is pesto. It was the only state with that preference. Here's how the U.S. ranked on pizza toppings:
- Pepperoni – 24 states
- Veggie – 12 states
- Cheese – 7 states
- Greek – 5 states
- BBQ chicken – 4 states
- Buffalo chicken – 2 states
- Green pepper – 1 state
- Olive – 1 state
- White pizza – 1 state
- Pesto – 1 state
- Chicken, bacon and ranch – 1 state
To read the full report, click here .
