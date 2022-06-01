ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

CAR grads celebrate 50 years

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C1ITQ_0fxSbbX300
Members of the CAR class of 1971 are shown during their recent 50th reunion at the Airport Marriott. SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — Members of the classes of 1971 for High Point Central, Andrews and Ragsdale high schools recently celebrated their 50th class reunion at the Airport Marriott.

The reunion was postponed from last year becasue of the pandemic.

The Central, Andrews, Ragsdale, or CAR, class of 1971 was impacted by full integration of High Point City Schools with the closing of William Penn High School in 1968. Some of the classmates have been together since first grade and due to desegregation, parted ways and attended Central, Andrews and Ragsdale.

Events included a meet-and-greet, breakfast at the Golden Corral, a reunion banquet, a memorial service in memory of deceased classmates and more.

Those in attendance were the Rev. David Ledbetter, Thomas Pemberton Jr., Vernard Davis, Sinclair Colbert, Rodney Charles, William M. Spencer Jr., Jessie Ratliff, Samuel Titus Jr., Ronald McCall, Charlsie Moore;

Veronica Smith Broadnax, the Rev. Paula McCullough Royal, Avis Brown Baldwin, Linda Ingram Sturdivant, Larry Royal, the Rev. William Nathanial Williams, Gwendolyn Johnson-Green, Sandra Hayes, Gretta McCullough Bush, Karl Wayne Walker, Bernadette Wright Smith, Leila Henry Townsend, Rose Chavis Ingram, Joyce Nesbitt McBride and Beverly Hinson Anderson.

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

NCCU announces sudden passing of dean of School of Law

Leaders at North Carolina Central University shared the sad news on Friday that Attorney Browne C. Lewis, dean of the NCCU School of Law, died Thursday while attending a conference in Colorado. Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye, Ph.D., wrote, "It is with profound sadness that I announce the sudden passing of...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
City
Andrews, NC
High Point, NC
Education
macaronikid.com

7 Things To Do In June In Winston-Salem With Kids

June! The month when summer arrives. But that's certainly not all! Here are 7 things you can do with your kids in Winston-Salem this month to make the most of June!. June is Great Outdoors Month, so get out there and make the most of these waning days of spring and these first days of summer. Try a new park — our favorites are Hathaway Park, Quarry Park, and of course Historic Bethabara Park. Go on a picnic at Bailey Park or take the kids fishing at Salem Lake, June 1-31.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grads#High Point Central#High Point City Schools#William Penn High School
News Argus

4093 Greene Haven Dr Unit #147

Newly updated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Townhome off Teague Road - Newly updated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Townhome off Teague Road. New laminate flooring on main level and carpet upstairs. Fresh paint and new light fixtures throughout. Eat-in kitchen complete with new cabinets, counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Updated bathrooms. Washer and dyer hookups and half bath located on main level. Spacious new back deck off of kitchen.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
macaronikid.com

Winston-Salem Writers Wanted! We Need YOU!

We need you! Write about the fun things you're doing with your family and make money! You can even earn free tickets to shows and fun destinations!. Are you looking for fun ways to be more involved in our community?. Would you like to write about and photograph a local...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem restaurants take donations for employees after house fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A restaurant group in Winston-Salem is asking for the community's help aftera house fire at the home of two of its long-time employees. Jarrod Smith and Tyleisha Dulin have worked at Burke Street Pizza for years. They have three kids and another on the way. Dulin is due to deliver a baby girl in July.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
forsythwoman.com

Lyndhurst Gynecologic Associates: Generations of Care

(L to R) Taylor B. Maddry, Dr. Nell P. Johnson, Andi M. Wensley, Liv T. Thomas, Katelin W. Thomas. Lyndhurst Gynecologic Associates is a well-respected, time-honored medical establishment in Winston-Salem. When the late Drs. Linton and Whitener first hung their shingle in 1970 on Lyndhurst Avenue, their mission was to provide exceptional obstetric and gynecological care in a comfortable and caring environment. As the stellar reputation of the founding practitioner duo spread, Lyndhurst evolved and expanded in response to the myriad health care needs of the growing number of patients by acquiring additional sites, health care providers, and support staff. Today, the main campus is situated on the former Hanes Mill plant location and boasts a gorgeous, state-of-the-art 50,000 plus square foot building with a plethora of providers and a host of services, all under the same roof. Over half a century later, Lyndhurst continues to be a practice that provides patients with the best possible individualized care and is proud of the fact that they are delivering their 4thgeneration of babies!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Lexington Barbecue Festival is back

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Here’s some good news for barbecue fans: the Lexington Barbecue Festival is back! The 38th Lexington Barbecue Festival will be held this year on Saturday Oct. 22 in uptown Lexington. Admission is free, and you’ll also be able to check out arts and crafts vendors. The barbecue festival’s Facebook page has […]
wfdd.org

New Guilford schools to be named after civil rights pioneer and NASA mathematician

Guilford County Schools will name new schools in honor of a civil rights pioneer and a NASA mathematician. On Tuesday, the Guilford County Schools Board of Education approved the name “Sylvia Mendez Newcomers School” for a future High Point school. Mendez was a Hispanic-American who as a child...
wallstreetwindow.com

Structure fire on Marshall Terrace in Danville, Virginia

The Danville FD responded to a reported structure fire @ 143 Marshall Terrace @ 3:11 pm. DFD responded with 3 Engines, 1 Ladder truck, 1 Support unit, 1 Command unit, and the Fire Marshal’s office. Upon arrival, E3 (Industrial Ave. Station) entered the basement apartment and found fire and smoke in the kitchen area. Fire crews extinguished a water extinguisher and then ventilated smoke from the entire building. All occupants of the building had self evacuated upon our arrival. The Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Police Department, Danville Electric and Gas Department assisted us on the scene. The Fire Marshal’s office investigated and determined the cause to be accidental from unatttended cooking. No injuries were reported and the Red Cross is assisting the occupants of the apartment.
DANVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

Teen drowns during family outing on Belews Lake

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A family outing on Belews Lake turned tragic when a teenager drowned Wednesday.  Rescue crews were called out to the lake at 5:30 p.m., according to Stokes County Emergency Management Director Brandon Gentry.  A search team was set up at the Pine Hall Public Boat Ramp. Crews located the body after a […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

4-year-old daughter dead after high speed race involving father

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A 24-year-old and 25-year-old have been indicted on numerous charges after an impromptu high-speed road race and crash led to a 4-year-old girl losing her life. A Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted two drivers involved in an October 2021 fatal crash causing the death of 4-year-old Iliana Hernandez of Silver […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
wschronicle.com

Hoop It Up tournament returns to the city

For those that grew up in the 1990s and were basketball fans, the Hoop It Up tournament was a rite of passage. Now, the kids of Forsyth County and beyond will have the opportunity to take part in the classic tournament on August 13 at Forsyth Country Day School, 5501 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
5K+
Followers
261
Post
792K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy