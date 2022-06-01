CAR grads celebrate 50 years

Members of the CAR class of 1971 are shown during their recent 50th reunion at the Airport Marriott. SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — Members of the classes of 1971 for High Point Central, Andrews and Ragsdale high schools recently celebrated their 50th class reunion at the Airport Marriott.

The reunion was postponed from last year becasue of the pandemic.

The Central, Andrews, Ragsdale, or CAR, class of 1971 was impacted by full integration of High Point City Schools with the closing of William Penn High School in 1968. Some of the classmates have been together since first grade and due to desegregation, parted ways and attended Central, Andrews and Ragsdale.

Events included a meet-and-greet, breakfast at the Golden Corral, a reunion banquet, a memorial service in memory of deceased classmates and more.

Those in attendance were the Rev. David Ledbetter, Thomas Pemberton Jr., Vernard Davis, Sinclair Colbert, Rodney Charles, William M. Spencer Jr., Jessie Ratliff, Samuel Titus Jr., Ronald McCall, Charlsie Moore;

Veronica Smith Broadnax, the Rev. Paula McCullough Royal, Avis Brown Baldwin, Linda Ingram Sturdivant, Larry Royal, the Rev. William Nathanial Williams, Gwendolyn Johnson-Green, Sandra Hayes, Gretta McCullough Bush, Karl Wayne Walker, Bernadette Wright Smith, Leila Henry Townsend, Rose Chavis Ingram, Joyce Nesbitt McBride and Beverly Hinson Anderson.