BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The groundbreaking for Bristol, Virginia's new intermediate school will be held Monday, June 6. The current plan will close Stonewall Jackson, Highland View, and Washington-Lee elementary schools and replace them with the new school that will hold second through fifth grades. The new school will be built on the same campus of Van Pelt Elementary.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO