Blythewood, SC

Graduations for Midlands high schools taking place this week

By Mike Olson
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Graduation ceremonies for Midlands school districts take place...

Columbia Star

Airport, Brookland-Cayce High seniors take a walk back in time

Seniors from Lexington Two’s high schools took a walk down memory lane May 25. Members of the Class of 2022 from Airport and Brookland- Cayce High Schools visited the district’s elementary and middle schools to see former teachers and send the message to Lexington Two’s youngest students that you will go places if you work hard.
LEXINGTON, SC
District One names two new assistant principals at Pelion Elementary

Lexington, SC 06/02.2022 - On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees approved the promotion of two educators to the position of Pelion Elementary School assistant principals. Callie Holman and Shirley Waldy will replace current PES assistant principals Casey Davis, who is transferring to Forts Pond Elementary and Stephen Deyo, who was promoted to Gilbert Elementary principal. These positions are effective July 1, 2022.
LEXINGTON, SC
KCSD Holds Future Educator Signing Day

On Tuesday May 17th, fifteen seniors representing Camden, Lugoff-Elgin, and North Central high schools participated in Kershaw County School District’s first Future Educator Signing Day. The event, sponsored by KCSD’s Teacher Forum, was intended to celebrate students who have decided to pursue careers in the field of education. The signing day provided a chance for students, their families, and their educators to gather together in one room and honor the impact of teachers past, present, and future.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
Blythewood, SC
Columbia, SC
Midlands Military Matters: Annual fishing trip for vets

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — In tonight’s Midlands Military Matters, The Troop Appreciation Foundation hosts an annual fishing trip for vets in the Midlands. 20 local captains volunteer their time to make the day special to everyone involved. And, it’s 100% free to military members. ABC Columbia Anchor...
LEXINGTON, SC
ABC’s of Education: R2I2 wins an electric bus

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — It’s been a year in the making, but one group of students from Richland County’s Institute of Innovation used their power to get the school an electric bus worth 300 thousand dollars. Students learned of an essay contest from their Engineer Instructor,...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Columbia PD announces road closures for ‘Outfest’

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Drivers in Columbia may have to find alternate routes Saturday. Columbia will be closing some roads because of ‘Outfest’. Starting at 8 am, the 1200 block of park street — between Gervais street and Lady street will be closed until 11 p.m.
COLUMBIA, SC
On the Road: A visit to a historic Kershaw Co. getaway

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO) — If you’re looking for an interesting place to check out during a day trip here in South Carolina this summer, ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada has you covered. Alex goes back in time to a historical site in Kershaw County showing us a...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
Cambria Hotel Columbia Downtown the Vista Opens in Columbia, SC

Cambria Hotels celebrated the milestone opening of the brand's 60th hotel – and seventh location in South Carolina alone – with the debut of the Cambria Hotel Columbia Downtown the Vista. The new four-story, 144-room hotel in the Palmetto State capital joins Cambria properties in Charleston, Fort Mill, Greenville, Mount Pleasant, Rock Hill and Summerville. The brand will continue to expand in popular business and leisure-oriented markets this year with additional openings expected in Orlando, Florida; Portland, Maine; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and New Haven, Connecticut.
COLUMBIA, SC
Woman’s Club of Columbia installs new officers

The Woman’s Club of Columbia held its annual luncheon and business meeting Tuesday, May 24, at the Palmetto Club. Installation of new officers was conducted by Annette Metz, the oldest and longest member of the club present at the meeting. The following were installed for a two year term—president, Jane George Holmes; vice-president, Karen Galloway; recording secretary, Dr. Joann B. Morton; corresponding secretary, Judy Woolly; treasurer, Marcia Rowen; members at large, Martha Fowler and Fannie Lott; and club advisor, Gaye Betcher. Holmes will serve as the 56th president of the organization.
COLUMBIA, SC
Curtis to host Stop the Gun Violence event at State House this Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson will host Building Better Communities’ “Stop the Gun Violence” event this Saturday. It starts at 1 p.m. at the State House at 1100 Gervais Street. Curtis spoke with Perry Bradley, the CEO of Building Better Communities, about...
COLUMBIA, SC
Summer programs accepting campers in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — It's summer camp season in Orangeburg County. In Branchville, registration is open for Camp Edisto, a faith-based camp aimed to help youth strengthen their relationship with Christ. Campers will have a morning and evening chapel. Each camp session is one week long starting with first...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Cool off from the heat at misting stations in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia says several of its parks will operate misting stations when the heat index reaches 90 degrees. City officials say you can cool off at misting stations at the following parks from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. :. Granby Park. 100 Catawba Street. MLK Park.
COLUMBIA, SC
Experience Columbia SC re-launching Pimento Cheese Passport

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Cheese lovers listen up! You have a chance to try the best pimento cheese Columbia has to offer. On Thursday, Experience Columbia SC announced it is bringing back its popular Pimento Cheese Passport promotion. 17 restaurants will be featuring their finest dishes including the cheesy treat.
COLUMBIA, SC
Midlands Starbucks employees unionize

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The fight to join a union for one Midlands Starbucks ends in victory. According to one of the baristas who organized the protest for the Millwood Avenue location in Columbia, tells ABC Columbia News the National Labor Relations Board voted unanimously to allow 12 of the 27 employees who were eligible to unionize.
COLUMBIA, SC

