Graduations for Midlands high schools taking place this week

The Woman’s Club of Columbia held its annual luncheon and business meeting Tuesday, May 24, at the Palmetto Club. Installation of new officers was conducted by Annette Metz, the oldest and longest member of the club present at the meeting. The following were installed for a two year term—president, Jane George Holmes; vice-president, Karen Galloway; recording secretary, Dr. Joann B. Morton; corresponding secretary, Judy Woolly; treasurer, Marcia Rowen; members at large, Martha Fowler and Fannie Lott; and club advisor, Gaye Betcher. Holmes will serve as the 56th president of the organization.

