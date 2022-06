Northern Ireland’s wait for a Nations League victory goes on after their campaign began with yet another dispiriting result as Ian Baraclough’s side were beaten 1-0 at home by Greece.Despite the best efforts of another sell-out crowd at Windsor Park, Northern Ireland were too flat for too long, only raising their game when two 34-year-olds – Kyle Lafferty and Niall McGinn – came off the bench to chase a result in the final half an hour.But they could find no answer to Tasos Bakasetas’ 39th-minute strike for the visitors as Gus Poyet took victory in his first competitive game in...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO