CHICAGO - An officer on a U.S. Marshals Service task force as well as a police dog were shot during an attempted arrest Thursday on the Northwest Side, officials said. The shooting occurred at about 1:20 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Belmont Avenue, where Chicago police and members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force were attempting to arrest a wanted person, according to Chicago police statement about the incident.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO