Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is urging people to put their firearms down as they kick off the start to ‘Gun Violence Awareness’ day. To participate, CPD is asking people to wear orange this weekend. Why Orange? Organizers say this is the same color hunters wear when they’re out in wooded areas in search of game, as a way to protect themselves from others with guns, and is a silent way for them to say ‘don’t shoot’.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 7 HOURS AGO