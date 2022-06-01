Feels right to Longhorn fans : Texas gets to host after all

The Nebraska women's tennis team bolstered its ranks when Head Coach Scott Jacobson announced the signing of Raphaelle Lacasse to the 2022-23 roster. Lacasse, a native of Montreal, Canada, joins Baylor transfer Ana Carmen Zamburek as recent commits for next year's team. A transfer from Kansas, Lacasse spent the last year with the Jayhawks and brings an impressive resume to Nebraska. Last season, she was a constant in the doubles and singles line up and helped the Jayhawks achieve a top 30 national ranking.
