ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Feels right to Longhorn fans : Texas gets to host after all

hornfm.com
 2 days ago

In this addition of the Longhorn Notebook, Jeff and Craig take a...

hornfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
norfolkneradio.com

Former Nebraska guard Ashley Scoggin transfers to UNLV

Ashley Scoggin, who spent most of two seasons with the Nebraska women's basketball team, has transferred to UNLV for the final part of her career, according to the Omaha World Herald. NU removed Scoggin from its roster in late February due to an incident at Penn State that also involved...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

2023 PG Clemmons commits to Nebraska

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska men’s basketball program received a commitment from point guard Chase Clemmons on Friday. Clemmons – a Class of 2023 prospect from Greenville, South Carolina – chose the Huskers over interest from Georgetown, Georgia and Houston. He is Nebraska’s first known 2023 commit, according...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Huskers welcome Kansas transfer Lacasse

The Nebraska women's tennis team bolstered its ranks when Head Coach Scott Jacobson announced the signing of Raphaelle Lacasse to the 2022-23 roster. Lacasse, a native of Montreal, Canada, joins Baylor transfer Ana Carmen Zamburek as recent commits for next year's team. A transfer from Kansas, Lacasse spent the last year with the Jayhawks and brings an impressive resume to Nebraska. Last season, she was a constant in the doubles and singles line up and helped the Jayhawks achieve a top 30 national ranking.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
College Sports
Omaha, NE
Football
Omaha, NE
Sports
kelo.com

‘Real’ Nebraska Top Gun says persistence, tenacity needed to achieve elite ranking

LINCOLN, Neb. (KELO.com) — Loren Lippincott was helping his father clear some land with a bulldozer out in the Sandhills when suddenly, a F-4 Phantom jet roared overhead. They waved to get the pilot’s attention, and the pilot, likely based out of Lincoln, obliged, cutting a tight turn and performing an aerial roll overhead, before blasting off over the horizon.
LINCOLN, NE
Fatherly

Sprawling grasslands rife with bison. Vast, crane-filled rivers. Abundant trails. Nebraska is ideal for a wildlife-centric family vacation.

Though some people might associate it with endless rows of cornfields and little else, Nebraska is well worth a trip. The state is more or less the Serengeti of the United States, home to a truly fascinating array of native flora and fauna. If you have some vacation time on the horizon, a wildlife-filled family road trip might be a perfect choice. From sprawling grasslands rife with bison to vast crane-filled rivers, there’s no shortage of spectacular attractions waiting for the amateur naturalist in your life.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Longhorn#American Football#College Football#The Longhorn Notebook#Ut Vs Air Force
kmaland.com

Former Nebraska state champion transfers to Creighton

(Omaha) -- The Creighton tennis program picked up a pair of transfers on Wednesday. Those pledges came from Leanne Kendall and Bianca Rademacher. Kendall comes to Omaha from Bryant, where she won 74 matches in her four seasons, including 29 last season. Rademacher – a Lincoln East graduate – transfers...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

First applications for casinos in Nebraska submitted Thursday

LINCOLN — Tom Sage said he’s never deposited two $1 million checks before in his life. But on Thursday, the director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission marched the hefty checks to the bank. It signaled that the first applications have been made to open casinos under the state’s voter-approved legalization of Las Vegas-style gambling.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
1011now.com

Homegrown slugger leads college softball’s home runs race

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Off-season workouts consist of batting practice and training sessions in Beatrice, Nebraska for college softball’s home runs leader. Addie Barnard is back in her hometown after slugging a record-setting 33 homers during her sophomore season at Wichita State. Barnard’s total ranks third-best in NCAA history.
BEATRICE, NE
saturdaydownsouth.com

2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament schedule (Updated June 1, 2022)

The 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament schedule gets started Friday, June 3 and finishes Monday, June 6. Sixty-four teams will begin their journey of reaching the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Of the 64 teams, 32 were selected on an at-large basis by the Division I Baseball Committee. Sixteen teams were seeded and placed at one of the 16 regional sites.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska one step closer to casino

In the middle of an Omaha neighborhood, a high-speed crash late in the afternoon. Omaha Police are warning homeowners to pay attention because of a string of recent thefts. Omaha officials improving response to chemical fires. Updated: 9 hours ago. State officials have been in Omaha testing to see if...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska commit Lewis nabs KMAland Nebraska Baseball Player of the Year honor

(Yutan) -- Yutan's Hayden Lewis ended his career with several Platte Valley (NE) program records. The Nebraska commit also concludes his prep career as the first KMAland Nebraska Baseball Player of the Year. Lewis led a Platte Valley program that overcame several early-season injuries to post an 18-6 record. "The...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Ashley Scoggin commits to UNLV

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska guard Ashley Scoggin has committed to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The announcement was made by UNLV’s head coach Lindy La Rocque. Scoggin spent two seasons with the Huskers and started in all 40 games she played. Scoggin scored 346 points in...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Gov. Ricketts thoughts on 18-year-olds owning AR-15s in Nebraska

LPD says Emily Siebenhor, 20, and Edith Hermosillo, 22, were killed in the collision that took place at 52nd and O Street around 10:46 p.m. on Sunday. Nebraska enters blood emergency, Nebraska Community Blood Bank asking for donors. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Nebraska Community Blood Bank has once again...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy