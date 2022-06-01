ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Power outages grow in response to Wednesday’s weather

By Noelle Haynes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WKBN) – Power outages are growing across the Valley as Wednesday...

FirstEnergy continues work to restore power after Valley storms

FirstEnergy crews continue working to restore power to 367 homes and businesses still without electricity following Wednesday’s stormy weather. As of 4:30 Thursday morning 180 outages were reported in Trumbull County, with most of those in Newton and Vernon Townships. In Mahoning County, 174 outages were reported in Austintown,...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Trees Down, Power Outages From Latest Storms

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wind, heavy rain, and some hail. All part of some severe weather that moved through the Hall of Fame Region Wednesday evening. The primary result was downed trees, some even pulled from the ground by the roots. That led to power outages,...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Storm leaves behind heavy damage in Newton Falls

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Wednesday night’s storm was pretty strong in some areas. One of the areas that saw the most damage was Newton Falls. Bob James’ house on Fairview Avenue in Newton Township shows the root system of a large tree that came down in the backyard that at least 15 feet tall.
NEWTON FALLS, OH
Multiple homes in Lorain County damaged in powerful storm

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple homes in Lorain County were damaged Wednesday night when powerful storms tore through Northeast Ohio. A residential neighborhood in northeast Elyria seemed to take the brunt of the damage. “The storm was coming in, I heard the thunder and then the wind picked up and...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
VALLEY COVID-19 UPDATE: Mahoning County reaches high transmission risk

COVID-19 cases in the Mahoning Valley are continuing to climb with all three counties continuing to report higher numbers this week. This week, Columbiana County has reported 244 cases (239.5 per 100k), Trumbull County has reported 545 cases (275.3 per 100k) and Mahoning County has jumped all the way to 838 cases (366.4 per 100k.)
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Chemical spill inside Painesville facility

At approximately 1:25 a.m., June 3, the Painesville City Fire Department received a call for a chemical spill inside PVS Chemicals, located at 477 Lexington Ave. Units arrived on the scene three minutes later to find that roughly 150 gallons of blended acid had spilled from a damaged container inside the facility, according to a news release. Employees were able to secure the leak before exiting the building.
PAINESVILLE, OH
When Ohio’s average gas price could hit $5

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Predictions say average gas prices in Ohio could hit $5 within the next couple of weeks, according to a statement from GasBuddy. Ohio’s average gas price on Tuesday skyrocketed to $4.79, but reports of prices at $4.99 were seen in the area, even $5.79 was spotted on Cedar Road in Cleveland Heights. […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Ohio’s capital budget puts $20.5 million toward dozens of Valley projects

Ohio’s $3.5 billion capital budget bill, passed Wednesday, includes more than $20.5 million for dozens of building and renovation projects in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties. Mahoning Valley counties received more than $16.8 million in the last capital appropriations bill. The capital budget, enacted every two years, puts state...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
‘Healthier and safer’ plan for Youngstown parks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Parks and Recreation Director has an improvement plan in front of city council. Dawn Turnage said it would intertwine safety, park maintenance and programming. She feels the city is overdue for a plan, which would be a collaborative effort between the parks, police, fire...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

