Power outages grow in response to Wednesday’s weather

FirstEnergy crews continue working to restore power to 367 homes and businesses still without electricity following Wednesday’s stormy weather. As of 4:30 Thursday morning 180 outages were reported in Trumbull County, with most of those in Newton and Vernon Townships. In Mahoning County, 174 outages were reported in Austintown,...
Severe weather is making its way through the Mahoning Valley causing power outages and damage. There have been numerous reports of wires down across Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties. Columbiana County has 542 reported power outages. A majority of the outages are in Knox Township where about 20% of the...
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wind, heavy rain, and some hail. All part of some severe weather that moved through the Hall of Fame Region Wednesday evening. The primary result was downed trees, some even pulled from the ground by the roots. That led to power outages,...
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Wednesday night’s storm was pretty strong in some areas. One of the areas that saw the most damage was Newton Falls. Bob James’ house on Fairview Avenue in Newton Township shows the root system of a large tree that came down in the backyard that at least 15 feet tall.
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple homes in Lorain County were damaged Wednesday night when powerful storms tore through Northeast Ohio. A residential neighborhood in northeast Elyria seemed to take the brunt of the damage. “The storm was coming in, I heard the thunder and then the wind picked up and...
COVID-19 cases in the Mahoning Valley are continuing to climb with all three counties continuing to report higher numbers this week. This week, Columbiana County has reported 244 cases (239.5 per 100k), Trumbull County has reported 545 cases (275.3 per 100k) and Mahoning County has jumped all the way to 838 cases (366.4 per 100k.)
At approximately 1:25 a.m., June 3, the Painesville City Fire Department received a call for a chemical spill inside PVS Chemicals, located at 477 Lexington Ave. Units arrived on the scene three minutes later to find that roughly 150 gallons of blended acid had spilled from a damaged container inside the facility, according to a news release. Employees were able to secure the leak before exiting the building.
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Predictions say average gas prices in Ohio could hit $5 within the next couple of weeks, according to a statement from GasBuddy. Ohio’s average gas price on Tuesday skyrocketed to $4.79, but reports of prices at $4.99 were seen in the area, even $5.79 was spotted on Cedar Road in Cleveland Heights. […]
Ohio’s $3.5 billion capital budget bill, passed Wednesday, includes more than $20.5 million for dozens of building and renovation projects in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties. Mahoning Valley counties received more than $16.8 million in the last capital appropriations bill. The capital budget, enacted every two years, puts state...
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 17,530 new COVID-19 cases statewide since last week. It was the first weekly report since late March in which the state reported fewer cases than the week before. The total includes 870 new cases in the Mahoning Valley: 429 new cases in...
LORAIN COUNTY — A new Ford Assembly Plant is coming to northeast Ohio. Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor John Husted, JobsOhio and representatives from Ford Motor Company announced Thursday that Ford is planning on investing $1.5 billion into a new commercial electric vehicle (EV) assembly plant in Lorain County.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Parks and Recreation Director has an improvement plan in front of city council. Dawn Turnage said it would intertwine safety, park maintenance and programming. She feels the city is overdue for a plan, which would be a collaborative effort between the parks, police, fire...
